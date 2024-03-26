USACE Planning and Policy Chief Receives Coastal Summit Award

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Nicole Elko, executive director of the American Shore & Beach Preservation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Nicole Elko, executive director of the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) presents Eric Bush, director of planning and policy at Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) with the ASBPA's Corps of Engineers Coastal Summit Award. The Award recognizes a USACE employee who contributes to the efforts of beach management and preservation. (Courtesy photo by Amber Doskos) see less | View Image Page

In a ceremony held at the Hart Senate Office Building, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Director of Planning and Policy, Eric Bush, was presented with the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association’s (ASBPA) Corps of Engineers Coastal Summit Award.



The award, which was first handed out in 2004, recognizes an employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) who contributes to efforts of beach management and preservation.



“ASBPA is thrilled to honor Eric Bush, whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with for many years now, first in Florida, then at the regional-, and now at the National-level. His accessibility and planning expertise has helped the Corps’ and stakeholders co-develop effective and efficient projects for coastal storm damage reduction,” said Nicole Elko, ASBPA executive director.



According to the association’s award announcement, Bush was selected as this year’s recipient because he has been integral in coastal management projects across Florida, the southeast and the nation.

Early in his career, Bush served in positions with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, before moving on to USACE where he has served as the Chief of Jacksonville District’s Planning Division and Everglades Program and Chief of South Atlantic Division (SAD)’s Planning and Policy Division.



Currently he serves as the Director of Planning and Policy in the Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he is the Senior Executive overseeing policy and guidance for the USACE planning program throughout the nation and is overseeing efforts to revolutionize the Civil Works Planning process to allow USACE to deliver civil works projects in a timelier and more cost-effective manner.



“I am very grateful to be recognized, but it’s not really about me,” Bush said. “I am just one of thousands of USACE employees engaged every day in protecting and managing our nation’s coastlines – from all of our business lines and functional areas. And we are able to perform our mission because of the great partnerships we have with local communities, states and tribes, other agencies, and with organizations like ASBPA, which has been advocating for the wise use and effective management of coastal areas for nearly 100 years.”



For more than 30 years the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association has been advocating for healthy, sustainable and resilient coastal systems. The organization is mainly comprised of engineers, scientists, planners, public officials and individuals who work to protect, restore and manage the nation’s shores, beaches, harbors oceans and great lakes.



“As we consider a future that involves more intense storms and other coastal hazards, ASBPA’s roles in the development of coastal science and engineering practices and championing legislation and policies will be even more critical for sustaining our nation’s coastal integrity, economy, and environmental resources,” Bush said.