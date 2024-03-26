Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coastal Award Presentation

    Coastal Award Presentation

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Dr. Nicole Elko, executive director of the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) presents Eric Bush, director of planning and policy at Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) with the ASBPA's Corps of Engineers Coastal Summit Award. The Award recognizes a USACE employee who contributes to the efforts of beach management and preservation. (Courtesy photo by Amber Doskos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 07:33
    Photo ID: 8312912
    VIRIN: 240327-A-A1401-1001
    Resolution: 2250x3000
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coastal Award Presentation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Planning and Policy Chief Receives Coastal Summit Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Beach
    Award
    Coastal
    Eric Bush
    Planning and Policy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT