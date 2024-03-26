Dr. Nicole Elko, executive director of the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) presents Eric Bush, director of planning and policy at Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) with the ASBPA's Corps of Engineers Coastal Summit Award. The Award recognizes a USACE employee who contributes to the efforts of beach management and preservation. (Courtesy photo by Amber Doskos)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 07:33
|Photo ID:
|8312912
|VIRIN:
|240327-A-A1401-1001
|Resolution:
|2250x3000
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coastal Award Presentation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Planning and Policy Chief Receives Coastal Summit Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT