Coastal Award Presentation

Dr. Nicole Elko, executive director of the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA) presents Eric Bush, director of planning and policy at Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) with the ASBPA's Corps of Engineers Coastal Summit Award. The Award recognizes a USACE employee who contributes to the efforts of beach management and preservation. (Courtesy photo by Amber Doskos)

