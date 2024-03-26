25th Infantry Division honors Medal of Honor recipient during plaque unveiling

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado | Brig. Gen. David Zinn, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General of Operations...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado | Brig. Gen. David Zinn, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General of Operations and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Hayne, 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major lift up tarp in an unveiling ceremony of the Medal of Honor Memorial, showcasing the addition of Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell with him in attendance at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 27, 2024. Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving with C Troop, 3d Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division in the Republic of Vietnam on January 31, 1968. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - On March 27, 2024, The Medal of Honor Plaque memorializing and honoring the war heroes of the 25th Infantry Division added its 43rd name.



Spc. 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on Jan. 31, 1968 while assigned to Troop C, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, returned to Island for the ceremony which was attended by the Division’s distinguished guests, visitors, and command teams.



The story of Birdwell’s actions during the Vietnam War are humbling and inspiring, said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Zinn, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General of Operations.



“I believe stories like Birdwell’s heroic actions will continue to inspire future generations of Soldiers to tackle insurmountable odds,” he said. “Dwight Birdwell's courage and commitment to his fellow Soldiers are sterling examples to every Soldier and leader to emulate.”



His tenacity, actions, and relentless leadership he displayed that day, undeniably saved the lives of many.



Although Birdwell remains humble throughout the years as he recounts his story, his opinion about being a Medal of Honor recipient remains consistent.



“This Medal of Honor is really for the unit that I served with at Tan Son Nhut, for the guys who were there. It’s an affirmation of what they did, what we did. We saved Tan Son Nhut Air Base from the North Vietnamese,” he said after receiving the highest and most prestigious military decoration. “It’s not about me. It’s about the unit, the 3-4 Cav.”



The Medal of Honor Plaque is located across from Weyand Field at the 25th Infantry Division Headquarters and is maintained by the 25th Infantry Division Association and the Soldiers of the Division.



To read more about Dwight W. Birdwell’s story of sacrifice visit the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website.