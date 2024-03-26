Giving honor to Medal of Honor Recipient Spc. 5 Dwight W. Birdwell

Brig. Gen. David Zinn, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General of Operations and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Hayne, 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major poses for a photo with Specialist Five (Ret.) Dwight W. Birdwell in an unveiling ceremony of the Medal of Honor Memorial, showcasing the addition of Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell with him in attendance at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 27, 2024. Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving with C Troop, 3d Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division in the Republic of Vietnam on January 31, 1968.

