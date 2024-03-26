Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giving honor to Medal of Honor Recipient Spc. 5 Dwight W. Birdwell [Image 1 of 5]

    Giving honor to Medal of Honor Recipient Spc. 5 Dwight W. Birdwell

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Brig. Gen. David Zinn, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General of Operations and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Hayne, 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major poses for a photo with Specialist Five (Ret.) Dwight W. Birdwell in an unveiling ceremony of the Medal of Honor Memorial, showcasing the addition of Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell with him in attendance at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 27, 2024. Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving with C Troop, 3d Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division in the Republic of Vietnam on January 31, 1968.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 18:01
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
