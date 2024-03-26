George Washington celebrates Women’s History Month

NORFOLK, Va—Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) commemorated the culmination of Women’s History Month with a cake cutting ceremony hosted by the ship’s Multicultural Committee, March 28, 2024.



Women have played a pivotal role in naval history since 1908 with the establishment of the Navy Nurse Corps and continued with the issuing of the first orders for women to be assigned to combat ships on March 7, 1994 through today with the newly appointed first female CNO. Today women now occupy every rank in the United States Navy from seaman to admiral, and every rate from aviation maintenance to weapons handling. Women continue to succeed and thrive as a pivotal force in teamwork and leadership.



“When you think about Women’s History Month, think about just not women who made achievements in history or on the internet,” said Personnel Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Stacey Hadden. “Think about women in your daily life like your mother, your sister, or someone who motivates you and that is there for you.”



The event began with a musical selection and an invocation from the ship’s chaplain. The program included words from Yeoman Petty Officer 1st Class Erendida Urbano, Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Saudia Sutton recited the poem “Phenomenal Woman” by Maya Angelou, with guest speaker, senior medical officer, Cmdr. Kristina O’Connor. “Life is about taking chances and breaking through boundaries,” said O’Connor. “We have every opportunity we are willing to take. So ask the question, take the challenge, and make every place you go just a little bit better.”



Capt. Jason Tarrant, executive officer of George Washington, offered his thoughts regarding the importance of women’s history.

“Today we are here to recognize Women’s History Month and on Team Warfighter, we recognize the contributions that every single woman Warfighter makes,” said Tarrant. “George Washington is honored, humbled, and proud of every one of our women Warfighters on board this ship today.”



The ceremony concluded with closing remarks from Urbano as she brought up Tarrant and, command master chief, Master Chief Petty Officer Randy Swanson for the traditional cutting of the cake.George Washington’s motto, “Spirit of Freedom,” can be recognized by the diverse women working aboard who help keep the ship afloat.

