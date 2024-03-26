Navy Assumes Responsibility of Red Hill Facility

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall | Adm. Samuel Paparo (left), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presides over the transfer...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall | Adm. Samuel Paparo (left), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presides over the transfer of authority ceremony for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) between Vice Adm. John Wade (center), outgoing commander, Joint Task Force – Red Hill, and Rear Adm. Steve Barnett (right), commander, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH), on the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor, March 28. The ceremony marked the official assumption of responsibility for the RHBFSF by the Navy. NCTF-RH will work with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF underground storage tanks and associated piping system, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws, policies, and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH), assumed responsibility of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) from Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) during a transition of authority ceremony held at the Battleship Missouri Memorial, March 28.



Since its establishment in November 2023 by the Secretary of Defense, NCTF-RH has shadowed JTF-RH as it conducted community events, replicated and developed safety and security procedures, and looked for opportunities to apply JTF-RH best practices to RHBFSF closure operations.



NCTF-RH developed comprehensive plans to systematically close the facility through an integrated master schedule (IMS) created and continuously revised in close coordination with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), and other stakeholders.



“Over the past five months, the Navy carefully and deliberately assembled a team of professionals to form a fully operational Navy command capable of safely executing Red Hill closure responsibilities,” said Rear. Adm. Steve Barnett, NCTF-RH commander. “We also completed a series of reviews in tandem with the JTF to verify we are ready to take on the important mission of closing Red Hill. I’m proud of the team’s efforts to get where we are, and I’m confident we’re ready to take the mantle and move forward.”



The closure process has four primary phases: removing approximately 28,000 gallons of sludge from tanks; cleaning 16 storage tanks and four surge tanks (four storage tanks have already been cleaned); deconstructing and removing more than 10 miles of pipeline between the facility and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; and environmental remediation around the Red Hill facility.



“We have a complex set of tasks that will take some time. This is why the Integrated Master Schedule and close collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health is critical,” said Rear. Adm Marc Williams, NCTF deputy commander. “All of us fully understand that we are entrusted with closing this facility as quickly and as safely as possible, and that’s our number one priority. That’s what the Navy created our task force to do.”



Besides the lessons learned during the transition period with JTF-RH, NCTF-RH is also benefiting from personnel and equipment from the joint task force, who safely defueled the facility six months ahead of schedule, successfully setting the conditions for closure.



“Rear Admiral Barnett and the Navy Closure Task Force are ready, they understand the importance and enormity of their mission to safely and expeditiously close and decommission Red Hill, ensure clean water and conduct the necessary long-term environmental remediation.” said Vice Adm. John Wade, JTF-RH commander.



Closure operations are expected to take three to four years while the environmental remediation efforts will be an enduring mission whose timeline will be largely defined by an environmental assessment that will be conducted later this year.



NCTF-RH is committed to working with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility underground storage tanks and associated piping system, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws, policies and regulations.