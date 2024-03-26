Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill Takes Command

Adm. Samuel Paparo (left), commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presides over the transfer of authority ceremony for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) between Vice Adm. John Wade (center), outgoing commander, Joint Task Force – Red Hill, and Rear Adm. Steve Barnett (right), commander, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH), on the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor, March 28. The ceremony marked the official assumption of responsibility for the RHBFSF by the Navy. NCTF-RH will work with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF underground storage tanks and associated piping system, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws, policies, and regulations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

