Memorial Service Honors the Life of Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown

Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong, the assistant adjutant general for the Nevada Army National Guard, presents the flag to Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown's mother at Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 24, 2024. Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, along with friends and family, gathered to honor the memory of Brown, who passed away on March 4th.

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, along with friends and family, gathered yesterday at the Clark County Armory to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown, who passed away on March 4th.



Brown, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, was born to Janelle and Kody Brown, and was the sixth child of a large family. He is survived by his family and three cats, Catthew, Patches, and Ms. Buttons. Preceding him were Sheryl Lee Brown, William Winn Brown, and Curtis Taylor Brown.



Known for his adventurous spirit, Brown traveled extensively, exploring multiple countries and continents. He had a passion for comedy, amateur craftsmanship, and adventurous photography, with his night sky photography particularly moving those who viewed it.



As a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard and a proud CAV Scout, Brown exemplified dedication to his country. He also had a caring nature, pursuing a career in nursing to help others.



Brown's friends and family remember him for his sense of humor and ability to connect with others. His passing has left a void in their hearts.



His memory serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones and prioritize compassion.



The entire Nevada National Guard community shares in the sorrow of losing Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown. We recognize the profound impact of his absence on our fellow members and the 221st Cavalry family, who are deeply affected by the loss of their trusted companion. If anyone requires assistance during this challenging period, please reach out for support. Counseling services are available through the state's behavioral health counselor at 702-856-4936; the state psychological health manager/therapist at 725-377-1683; the state Chaplain’s office at 775-220-1524; or the suicide and crisis hotline at 988.