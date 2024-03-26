Memorial Service Honors the Life of Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown

Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, and other various units, pose for a photo at Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 24, 2024. Soldiers from 1-221 Cavalry, along with friends and family, gathered to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown, who passed away on March 4th. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez.)(Photo used tonal adjustments to enhance subject.)

