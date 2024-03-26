USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Rescues Two Men at Sea

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) responded to a distress call from two boaters stranded off the coast of San Diego, March 4. see less | View Image Page

By ENS Andie Martinez



SAN DIEGO – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) responded to a distress call from two boaters stranded off the coast of San Diego, March 4.



Upon receiving a mayday distress call, the ship maneuvered to the distressed vessel to assist. Upon arriving at the scene, the Curtis Wilbur crew found the vessel sinking with one person in the water and another partially atop the submerged vessel.



The Curtis Wilbur rapidly deployed its Rigid Inflatable Boat (RHIB) and Seach and Rescue (SAR) swimmer to recover the distressed mariners.

Following recovery, the crew provided the mariners with medical examinations and dry clothing before their transfer to San Diego by a Coast Guard Search and Rescue helicopter.



“I could not be more proud of the Sailors on Curtis Wilbur for their quick response and display of professionalism,” said Cmdr. Joseph Foster, commanding officer of USS Curtis Wilbur. “Each Sailor involved showcased their training, and expertly saved two men at sea today.”



USS Curtis Wilbur is homeported in San Diego and part of the U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, crisis, and conflict.