Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Rescues Two Men at Sea

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Rescues Two Men at Sea

    Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    By ENS Andie Martinez

    SAN DIEGO – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) responded to a distress call from two boaters stranded off the coast of San Diego, March 4.

    Upon receiving a mayday distress call, the ship maneuvered to the distressed vessel to assist. Upon arriving at the scene, the Curtis Wilbur crew found the vessel sinking with one person in the water and another partially atop the submerged vessel.

    The Curtis Wilbur rapidly deployed its Rigid Inflatable Boat (RHIB) and Seach and Rescue (SAR) swimmer to recover the distressed mariners.
    Following recovery, the crew provided the mariners with medical examinations and dry clothing before their transfer to San Diego by a Coast Guard Search and Rescue helicopter.

    “I could not be more proud of the Sailors on Curtis Wilbur for their quick response and display of professionalism,” said Cmdr. Joseph Foster, commanding officer of USS Curtis Wilbur. “Each Sailor involved showcased their training, and expertly saved two men at sea today.”

    USS Curtis Wilbur is homeported in San Diego and part of the U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, crisis, and conflict.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 16:15
    Story ID: 467289
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Rescues Two Men at Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Rescues Two Men at Sea
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Rescues Two Men at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    Navy
    destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT