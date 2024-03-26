Women’s “HerStory” Month with COMLCSRON Two Leaders

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida -- Women that serve on the waterfront and on our very own staff discussed the importance of women history month and shared their experience as a commanding officer, command master chief, and lead supply officer limited duty officer (LDO).



“Women’s history month is a way for us to honor all those women who came before us and who were brave enough to stand up for what they believed in and what is right,” said Cmdr. Janet Broome, commanding officer of USS Marinette (LCS 25). “Knowing that I get to serve my country and be a part of something bigger than myself has been a remarkable experience. In most instances you are your only barrier, if you set a path for yourself, sure there might be people who might get in the way but once they realize that you can’t be stopped they will move. Usually you, yourself is the hardest person to convince to get out of the way, so get out of the way!”

Cmdr. Broome is the only female commanding officer whose ship is here in Mayport to include onboard one of the newest LCS on the East Coast! With her distinct leadership she hopes that women stationed here in Mayport, or anywhere that MARINETTE sails, see that MARINETTE has a female CO and realizes that all dreams are possible, regardless of what they are.



Women’s History Month holds immense significance to me as it commemorates the invaluable contributions of women throughout history. It’s a time to celebrate the resilience, strength, and achievements of women from all walks of life, including those who have paved the way for future generations like my own daughters. It’s a reminder of the progress we’ve made, the barriers we’ve broken, and the endless possibilities ahead,” said Lt. Marnika Ash, a stellar Supply Officer of COMLCSRON Two. “If I could inspire women today with just one message, it would be this: Embrace your strength, your resilience, and your unique voice. Despite, someone else’s roadmap being a bit different from yours, you are capable of achieving anything you set your mind to, regardless of the obstacles you may face. Stand tall, support one another, and never underestimate the power of your dreams. You are the architects of your own destiny, and your potential knows no bounds.”



Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two takes pride in honoring the many service members who have set the standard for today’s surface warfare community willingly on the waterfront day in and out to make a difference and set the standard for generations to come. In 1948, women gained permanent status in the Navy with the passage of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, and in 2016, the Department of Defense opened all military occupations and positions to women.



“Remembrance, education, admiration, thankfulness, and motivation! I believe that sometimes we think that opportunities (for women) have always been there but they haven’t. Women’s history month reminds me of the sacrifices and braveness of the women (and men) in the past and present that made sacrifices and cleared hurdles for other women to include myself – knowingly and unknowingly,” said Master Chief Larae Baker, Command Master Chief of COMLCSRON Two. “Still, today, being told that I’m the first woman or female Command Master Chief or Master Chief that someone has seen, met, worked for or with, has been a remarkable experience for me being a woman while serving in the military.”



Success exemplified by women like our first four star admiral, Michelle Howard to include being the first black woman to command a U.S. Navy combatant ship, honorable Michelle Obama, Rosa Parks, and too many to mention have paved the way for all female triads in the surface warfare community! Like behind any successful story, success in their careers has also come with a number of personal challenges and sacrifices. However, overcoming those challenges has made this “Herstory” and will continue to make way for more opportunities and resources to pass on to Sailors to help them overcome similar challenges and advance in their military careers.



Recently, in 2024 Adm. Lisa Franchetti not only became the first female Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) and the first woman on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but also the first CNO who commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) program.



As a woman serving in the military, there have been many moments that have presented remarkable experiences as well as grit. From leading and mentoring sailors to overcoming personal battles that require balance but each challenge has only strengthened to resolve and be determined. It’s a privilege to stand alongside other servicewomen, breaking stereotypes and proving that gender is never a limitation in serving our country with honor.



Ladies, whatever it is: GO FOR IT because you can absolutely DO IT, it may not be easy but you can do it!!! Believe in yourself!



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

