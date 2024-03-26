Tulsa, Okla. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will reopen its most popular recreation area on Keystone Lake, April 1.



Appalachia Bay closed for maintenance and park upgrades in October 2023.



Every month, nearly 20,000 visitors enjoy recreation at the park during summer recreation season, according to Matt Reeves, Keystone Lake Manager.



“Appalachia Bay is the most popular recreation area at Keystone Lake and we’re happy to reopen it so the public can enjoy its beaches and off-road vehicle area once again,” said Reeves.



Among the improvements are a new gate house at the park entrance and a new four-stall waterborne restroom facility.



Reeves said the lake office is in the process of adding electrical infrastructure to the park. Once completed, Appalachia Bay will offer 28 campsites with 50-amp electric hookups.



A combination of funding from the Disaster Relief Supplemental

Appropriations Act of 2022 and special activity fees collected from off-road vehicle area enabled the improvements.



“Through supplemental funding and special activity fees collected onsite, we were able to make much-needed repairs to our park and bring facilities up to industry standards,” said Amanda Palmer, Tulsa District Recreation Section Chief. “The public will be very happy to see the improvements being put back into the park as a result of the fees collected at the Off-Road Area.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 10:06 Story ID: 467232 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Appalachia Bay to reopen April 1, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.