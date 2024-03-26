Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Appalachia Bay to reopen April 1

    Appalachia Bay to reopen April 1

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | The upgraded four-stall water-borne restroom facility at Appalachia Bay recreation...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa, Okla. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will reopen its most popular recreation area on Keystone Lake, April 1.

    Appalachia Bay closed for maintenance and park upgrades in October 2023.

    Every month, nearly 20,000 visitors enjoy recreation at the park during summer recreation season, according to Matt Reeves, Keystone Lake Manager.

    “Appalachia Bay is the most popular recreation area at Keystone Lake and we’re happy to reopen it so the public can enjoy its beaches and off-road vehicle area once again,” said Reeves.

    Among the improvements are a new gate house at the park entrance and a new four-stall waterborne restroom facility.

    Reeves said the lake office is in the process of adding electrical infrastructure to the park. Once completed, Appalachia Bay will offer 28 campsites with 50-amp electric hookups.

    A combination of funding from the Disaster Relief Supplemental
    Appropriations Act of 2022 and special activity fees collected from off-road vehicle area enabled the improvements.

    “Through supplemental funding and special activity fees collected onsite, we were able to make much-needed repairs to our park and bring facilities up to industry standards,” said Amanda Palmer, Tulsa District Recreation Section Chief. “The public will be very happy to see the improvements being put back into the park as a result of the fees collected at the Off-Road Area.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 10:06
    Story ID: 467232
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appalachia Bay to reopen April 1, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Appalachia Bay to reopen April 1
    Appalachia Bay to reopen April 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Park
    Recreation
    Oklahoma
    Tulsa
    Natural Resource Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT