21st TSC hosts Chef of the Quarter competition

Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army Sgt. Susan Wainaina, cook and culinary specialist, 221st Quartermaster...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army Sgt. Susan Wainaina, cook and culinary specialist, 221st Quartermaster Company, listens to a question being asked to her during her board process at the Chef of the Quarter competition and board at Clocktower Cafe, Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on March 21, 2024. The training event provides an opportunity to raise culinary excellence and professionalism for the Soldiers who participate. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Five Culinary Specialists (92G) showcased their skills as chefs and Soldiers in the Chef of the Quarter competition hosted by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at the Clock Tower Cafe, Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany March 20-21, 2024.



The competition required participants to cook three plates: an appetizer, a main dish, and a dessert, using mystery ingredients. They served the plates to the judges and the next day, went before a board of five senior noncommissioned officers.



The participants cooked, plated, and served the dishes to the judges within two hours. The judges evaluated the dishes based on taste, presentation, cleanliness, and proper handling procedures. The mystery ingredients included prime rib, scallops, sauerkraut, chocolate and dill.



“My experience with the cooking portion was great,” said Sgt. Susan Wainaina, cook and culinary specialist, 221st Quartermaster Company, winner of the Noncommissioned Officer Chef of the Quarter competition. “It was a great learning experience for my colleagues and the competition itself.”



Wainaina’s meal included a cucumber salad with white vinegar, ribeye steak with mashed potatoes and malted milk balls for dessert.



“The cooking portion, it was fairly good,” said Spc. Breanna Ball, cook and culinary specialist, 55th Quartermaster Company, and the winner of the Chef of the Quarter Competition. “I took my time and was able to do everything in a timely manner but when it got down to the last second, things got a little hectic.”



Ball’s appetizer was a Mexican seafood soup, her entree was a beef fajita-style steak with mango salsa, and for dessert, she presented churros with chocolate drizzle and strawberry.



After the completion of the cooking portion, participants were sent home and told to prepare for the board that they all would have to go through the following day.



“The purpose of this competition is to highlight the skill sets that our 92G’s have through mentorship and training from their sponsors,” said Sgt. Maj. Justin Gonzalez, food service senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. “They get to come in and share all of the great things that they do daily, so it highlights their culinary skills, and their Soldier skills.”



Once the contestants completed their boards, judges tallied the scores and announced the winners.



“I wasn’t expecting to win this competition,” said Wainaina. “I thought my competitor was better than me, and it caught me by surprise, but I appreciate that I won, and now this will help me step out of my comfort zone and succeed.”



“I feel really good being the Soldier Chef of the Quarter,” said Ball. “I'm pretty proud of myself for taking this challenge and accomplishing what was presented to me.”



Wainaina and Ball will move on to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Chef of the Year competition.



“I hope that the winners will go back to their formations and share the experiences that they had at this event,” said Warrant Officer Rashaun Wright, food advisor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, coordinator of the competition. “That way, they can help motivate the younger Soldiers to want to participate in these events and help inspire them to be next.”