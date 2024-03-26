Teamwork Brings Upgraded Power to Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Courtesy Photo | Back Row: Keith Clinchot (NAVFAC), Quinton Fowler (NAVFAC UEM Team), Bryce Swankler...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Back Row: Keith Clinchot (NAVFAC), Quinton Fowler (NAVFAC UEM Team), Bryce Swankler (J.C. Driskill), Jeffrey Bay (J.C. Driskill), Raymond Vallas (J.C. Driskill), Zackary Wilson (J.C. Driskill), Brandon Keys (J.C. Driskill), Jacob McCartney (J.C. Driskill), Chris Bay (J.C. Driskill President), Ronald Cassimore (J.C. Driskill); Front Row: Lt. Nicole Schiff (NAVFAC), Richard Edwards (J.C. Driskill), Glenn Wilson (J.C. Driskill), Joseph Guill (J.C. Driskill), Jerry Meade (NAVFAC Electrical Engineering Branch Manager), Matthew Reeves (NAVFAC Design Manager), Lt. Ethan O’Connell (NAVFAC Construction Manager); Not pictured: Tom Richards (NAVFAC UEM Team), Jonathan Green (NAVFAC On-Site Engineering Technician) see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) recently celebrated a win for the work completed on the Circuit A21 cable replacement. This newly replaced medium voltage circuit was completed by Construction Contracting Company J.C. Driskill with input and guidance from the shipyard Utilities and Energy Management (UEM) team. In addition, the team also reconfigured other medium voltage bolts to redistribute electrical power more evenly across the shipyard, this accomplishment contributing to lowering the risk of overloading any individual circuit and providing a higher level of power redundancy across America’s Shipyard.

Before its replacement, Circuit A21 had several faults that degraded the life of the circuit. The circuit is needed to provide redundant electrical power to critical infrastructure within NNSY’s industrial area, including the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) maintenance facilities and dry docks used for ship repairs. Without it, these facilities would solely rely on their primary circuit for electrical power – and if those circuits became degraded, the mission-critical vessels and facilities would go dark. With these recent repairs, Circuit A-21 can now continuously provide power if a primary circuit turns off, and is built to last.

Congratulations to the NAVFAC, NNSY UEM, and J.C. Driskill teams for their efforts in their design, development, and construction efforts to see this project through. Your efforts have helped ensure power is maintained across our waterfront and NNSY continues to provide the best possible service to our nation’s fleet.

CONGRATULATIONS AND THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE TO THE TEAM!