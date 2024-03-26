Back Row: Keith Clinchot (NAVFAC), Quinton Fowler (NAVFAC UEM Team), Bryce Swankler (J.C. Driskill), Jeffrey Bay (J.C. Driskill), Raymond Vallas (J.C. Driskill), Zackary Wilson (J.C. Driskill), Brandon Keys (J.C. Driskill), Jacob McCartney (J.C. Driskill), Chris Bay (J.C. Driskill President), Ronald Cassimore (J.C. Driskill); Front Row: Lt. Nicole Schiff (NAVFAC), Richard Edwards (J.C. Driskill), Glenn Wilson (J.C. Driskill), Joseph Guill (J.C. Driskill), Jerry Meade (NAVFAC Electrical Engineering Branch Manager), Matthew Reeves (NAVFAC Design Manager), Lt. Ethan O’Connell (NAVFAC Construction Manager); Not pictured: Tom Richards (NAVFAC UEM Team), Jonathan Green (NAVFAC On-Site Engineering Technician)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 07:51
|Photo ID:
|8310867
|VIRIN:
|240301-N-N2259-1006
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Teamwork Brings Upgraded Power to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Teamwork Brings Upgraded Power to Norfolk Naval Shipyard
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT