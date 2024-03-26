Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 07:51 Photo ID: 8310867 VIRIN: 240301-N-N2259-1006 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 2.13 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Teamwork Brings Upgraded Power to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.