USSOF Civil Affairs Continues to Forge African Bonds

STUTTGART, GERMANY-- U.S. Special Operations Forces Civil Affairs elements under Special Operations Command Africa collaborated with African partner forces in Kenya and Somalia during a series of knowledge exchange engagements, March 2024, to augment collective capabilities as they work to counter regional threats and provide safety and security to citizens.



From hosting small arms training and tactics to providing medical training, the Civil Affairs mission is to conduct combined information exchanges and establish long-lasting relationships with partner forces in Kenya and Somalia.



Civil Affairs members coordinated specific engagements with partner forces in Somalia and Kenya to benefit both countries’ needs, with Somalia focusing on deterring extremists and Kenya continuing to develop their defense forces and maintain regional stability.



Civil Affairs efforts recently brought Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and members from an all-women Kenyan SWAT team together to conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training in Nairobi, Kenya, March 13-15, 2024. The training echoed the SOCAFRICA Women, Peace and Security initiative to empower women in security occupations. Trainings like this are meant to empower women with knowledge to promote equal and meaningful participation in conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts throughout Africa.



“Working with the all-women SWAT team was an amazing experience,” recalled a U.S. Civil Affairs medical sergeant, and instructor of the class. “I admire police officers and especially these women, since they work in a traditionally male profession. It was a privilege to work alongside of them in their mission to keep the people of Kenya safe [and] great to see the close relationships that developed between Kenyan police officers and American service members.”



While Civil Affairs forces successfully conducted information exchanges and built relationships during their deployment, they say some of the most rewarding moments of their time in Africa has been their exposure to different lifestyles and meeting people they’ve grown to love, most notably in Somalia. As the people of Somalia continue to fight for a stable region by battling threats from violent extremist organization, Al-Shabaab, Civil Affairs members only gained a greater passion for their work. They stated the opportunity to see their teachings in real-world operations completed by the Somali National Army is a once in a lifetime opportunity.



“Working with the partner force in Somalia has been an experience, one I will never forget,” explained U.S. Army Capt. Chad Libby, Civil Affairs team commander. “These soldiers are fighting for freedom and love their country through and through. This is real life for them.”



Through hosting joint knowledge exchanges over a variety of topics including combat documentation, medical training, tactical movements and civil affairs engagements, Civil Affairs efforts support the SNA in their fight to boost regional security and ultimately save Somali citizen’s lives.

Although it has been an eventful and eye-opening experience for the Civil Affairs team, they are looking forward to their return home.



“I’m excited about a ton of little things, like exploring the woods with my wife and kids again,” Aubry expressed. “I am also really looking forward to teaching my kids about [Africa] and the people I met here. The individual relationships I have formed by working here has given me a human-level and personal understanding of their culture and what makes our mission in East Africa so necessary.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 05:56 Story ID: 467213 Location: STUTTGART, DE Web Views: 38 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSOF Civil Affairs Continues to Forge African Bonds, by SrA Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.