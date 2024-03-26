Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC commander visits Fort Gregg-Adams and CASCOM

    03.22.2024

    Story by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - The general who oversees all training in the Army visited the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, Mar. 22, to better know the organization and the installation’s broad roles, missions and functions as well as CASCOM’s robust role in the modernization of the Army’s Sustainment Warfighting Function.

    Gen. Gary Brito, the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command 18th commanding general, is responsible for developing, managing, and executing manpower and personnel plans, programs, and policies for the total Army. His purview includes the training of more than 750,000 Soldiers and service members a year in 32 Army schools organized under 10 centers of excellence, each focused on a separate area of expertise within the Army.

    Brito, accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris, TRADOC command sergeant major, began their morning chatting with junior leaders about personal and professional development, career progression, and modernization efforts.

    Speaking to a Logistics Captains Career Course studying the military decision-making process at the Army Sustainment University, Brito touched on the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army’s four focus areas and passed on a bit of wisdom he learned years before as a young officer.

    “You can’t abbreviate what you don't know,” said Brito. “You really have to understand the deliberate process, all the steps that you're going through now; before you could be one comfortable enough to abbreviate it, which does happen or comfortable enough to give guidance and help work as a staff member.”

    Continuing with the visit, the Petroleum and Water Department delivered a fluid demonstration of the department’s Digital Training Enablers.

    The DTEs used in the department’s 92W - Water Purification Specialist - course have reduced the course length from 12 weeks to 10 weeks and four days - saving over $1 million annually for the U.S. Army.

    Finishing out the day, Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, CASCOM CG, and other senior leaders provided a modernization update. Topics covered were: the Army Watercraft modernization, Institutional Training Resource Model DOTMLPF requirements, and doctrine and course growth.

