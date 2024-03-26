I am The 908th: Senior Airman Carter Grice

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Senior Airman Carter Grice has been a part of the Air Force Reserve since August 2021,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Senior Airman Carter Grice has been a part of the Air Force Reserve since August 2021, serving as a fire protection specialist with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron. In his role, Grice's primary focus is safeguarding people, property, and the environment from fires and disasters. His other responsibilities include fire prevention, inspecting and maintaining equipment and staying up to date with training courses and protocol changes. Grice was recently honored as the 908th Airlift Wing’s 2023 Airman of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

Senior Airman Carter Grice has been a part of the Air Force Reserve since August 2021, serving as a fire protection specialist with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron.



In his role, Grice's primary focus is safeguarding people, property, and the environment from fires and disasters. His other responsibilities include fire prevention, inspecting and maintaining equipment and staying up to date with training courses and protocol changes.



Expressing his admiration for both firefighters and police officers, Grice noted, "It was clear to me that I would become one of them someday, and I chose the better one."



From an early age, Grice envisioned himself in the military. His interest sparked after hearing the various planes and helicopters that flew over his house. As he grew older, his inspiration grew through seeing members in uniform out and about carrying out their missions.



“I love being a firefighter in the Air Force,” said Grice. “I love the esteem that comes with being a firefighter, the camaraderie, the friendship and the leaders that are born out of tough situations.”



Demonstrating his leadership capabilities, Grice seized an opportunity to participate in the 22nd Air Force’s Rally in the Pacific in September 2023. This two-week-long Agile Combat Employment exercise tested the abilities of more than 23 Total Force units in executing rapid global mobility missions within challenging Indo-Pacific scenarios.



In recognition of his leadership skills, Grice received accolades from his superiors, earning coins for excellence. Reflecting on this experience, he shared, "By far, my favorite memory in the military has been being a part of the Rally in the Pacific. Getting to meet everyone from all those different bases and coming together and forming a whole new unit out there was an awesome feeling."



Adding to his achievements, Grice was recently honored as the 908th Airlift Wing’s 2023 Airman of the Year.



Offering advice to fellow Airmen, Grice says, “Don't be scared of the people that are above you. The stripes can be kind of freaky sometimes, but leadership is there to help you and make you better. Put your trust in them, and they'll put their trust in you.”



Beyond his role as a firefighter, Grice is pursuing a Master of Architecture degree at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.



Grice attributes his confidence and accomplishments to his leadership, cohesive team, family, and friends, which further showcases his ability to be a team player and leader that is crucial to the 908th Airlift Wing's success.