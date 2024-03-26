Senior Airman Carter Grice has been a part of the Air Force Reserve since August 2021, serving as a fire protection specialist with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron. In his role, Grice's primary focus is safeguarding people, property, and the environment from fires and disasters. His other responsibilities include fire prevention, inspecting and maintaining equipment and staying up to date with training courses and protocol changes. Grice was recently honored as the 908th Airlift Wing’s 2023 Airman of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 15:29 Photo ID: 8310025 VIRIN: 240327-F-MG843-1001 Resolution: 6600x5100 Size: 3.28 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I am The 908th: Senior Airman Carter Grice, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.