    I am The 908th: Senior Airman Carter Grice

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Carter Grice has been a part of the Air Force Reserve since August 2021, serving as a fire protection specialist with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron. In his role, Grice's primary focus is safeguarding people, property, and the environment from fires and disasters. His other responsibilities include fire prevention, inspecting and maintaining equipment and staying up to date with training courses and protocol changes. Grice was recently honored as the 908th Airlift Wing’s 2023 Airman of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

