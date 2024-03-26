Embracing the Journey: A Farewell Note to Future Leaders

Dear future Army Mariners,

As I prepare to embark on a new chapter, I feel compelled to share with you the profound journey and passion that have defined my career as a Marine Deck Warrant Officer. This letter is not just a farewell; it is an invitation to you, all the Soldier Mariners who may still be contemplating their career paths. My wish for you is to discover the boundless opportunities and sense of fulfillment in serving as a Marine Deck and Engineering Officer, much like it has for me.

Like many of you, my journey in the Army maritime field started as an 88K10 Watercraft operator, swiftly transitioning from my first vessel, the Small Tug 913, to volunteering for a deployment on the Logistics Support Vessel to Kuwait as a quartermaster. Embracing the challenges with fervor, I endured extended deployments, navigated both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans while expanding my skill sets -- serving as a quartermaster, boatswain, 2nd Mate, commanding a vessel out of Kuwait and making what turned out to be one of the best decisions of my career: submitting my warrant officer package.

Achieving a harmonious work-life balance can be a challenge, one that requires heartfelt consideration with families and friends. It’s about understanding your priorities – whether it’s cherishing special holidays, celebrating life milestones like graduations or births, or simply being present during crucial moments. Amidst the demanding nature of our work, it’s crucial to discern what tasks can be rearranged to ensure we’re there for these significant occasions. While physical presence may not always be feasible given our frequent absences, there are a myriad of ways to remain emotionally present – from sending heartfelt packages to making phone calls to loved ones. When we do return home, it’s imperative to fully engage – not just physically but emotionally. It’s easy to become preoccupied with thoughts of upcoming missions or deployments, but it’s essential to ground ourselves and actively participate in the lives of those we care about. Though it may be challenging, reconnecting with loved ones, and enjoying off time with the family you make in this field upon your return is vital aspect of maintaining a balanced life.

Reflecting on the family I’ve forged within the Army mariner community; I’m struck by the camaraderie among my brothers and sisters in uniform. It puzzles me why more female mariners aren’t choosing to pursue careers as marine Deck or Marine Engineer Warrant Officers. Throughout my years of service, I’ve encountered countless women brimming with potential to excel as officers. While I understand this path isn’t suited for everyone, it’s disheartening to see so few of our female soldiers opting for this opportunity, and I believe it’s a missed chance for growth and diversity within our ranks.

Our community, though small, is one that cherishes diversity and thrives on the unique contributions of each member. I encourage you to join us and know that there are no barriers that would prevent you from the extremely rewarding journey that is our mission.

Being part of our tight-knit community offers benefits that extend far beyond the professional realm. Mentorship is a cornerstone of our culture, creating a reciprocal relationship that nurtures growth and mutual respect. In this supportive environment, we thrive not only as professionals but as individuals dedicated to each other’s success and advancing our organization’s mission. My journey has been shaped by remarkable mentors, like Chief Warrant Officer 4 Senn and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brashears, whose guidance has been pivotal to my success. Leaders like Brigadier General Beth Behn have also been influential, exemplifying true leadership qualities. While the list of impactful individuals in my career is extensive, the best advice I’ve received is to focus on the positive – a mantra that has guided me though challenges and successes alike. As a female member of this field, I know there has been and will continue to be countless women who thrive in this mission, and in facing any negativity along the way, I’ve learned to simply move forward and let it fade into insignificance.

As I bid you farewell, I urge you to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead with an open heart and eager mind. The path may be demanding, but it is also incredibly rewarding. Remember, you are not just building a career; you are contributing to a legacy of excellence and making a difference in the world.

May you sail towards your dreams with courage, passion, and determination. Here’s to you, the future leaders, who will continue to steer our community towards new horizons. Remember, the sea is vast, but together, we are its master.

Fair winds and following seas,

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sarah Stone

