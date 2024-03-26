Exchange Celebrates Month of the Military Child With Prizes, Events at PXs, BXs

DALLAS – Throughout April, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting America’s youngest heroes worldwide with free events, activities and an exclusive sweepstakes during the Month of the Military Child.



Starting April 1, the Exchange will give away military “brat patches” at PXs and BXs worldwide. Military children can pick up the collectable patch, an exclusive accessory designed by the Exchange for military children since 2017, at checkout while supplies last.



“Military children serve an important role, and the Exchange is honored to celebrate their service and sacrifice,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “America’s youngest heroes can join in the fun at PXs and BXs with free activities, events and a chance to win cool prizes all month long.”



Events and offers include:

• An exclusive sweepstakes giving away more than $23,000 in top trending toys and Exchange gift cards to military kids. Authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter on their favorite military child’s behalf at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through May 2.



• Six in-store events for military kids to gather with friends and try out the latest games and toys at select stores: Play-Doh on March 30; Furby Furblets Event on April 6; Hasbro Gaming Games Event on April 13; Disney Princess Event on April 20; Marvel Event on April 27; and Star Wars Event on May 4. Check the Exchange’s community Hub, https://aafes.media/MoMC24 for more details.

• An exclusive coupon for military children 18 and younger to receive a free treat at participating Exchange restaurants beginning April 1. Coupon is valid for a free side item, fountain drink or dessert. Shoppers can visit their local Exchange food court to pick up the coupon while supplies last.

Military children can also receive a free goodie bag and a certificate of appreciation during Purple Up Day at select Exchange locations. Shoppers can contact their local PX or BX for more information on dates and times.



Authorized shoppers can find more information on Month of the Military child exclusive deals, event details, sweepstakes information and more on the Exchange’s community Hub at https://aafes.media/MoMC24.



