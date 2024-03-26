NRC Change of Command

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) held a change of command ceremony on March 27, 2024. Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker was relieved by Rear Adm. Jim P. Waters III as Commander, Navy Recruiting Command.



Walker’s leadership and expertise led to several recruiting initiatives that opened across the recruiting enterprise, such as increasing the age limit for enlistments to 42 and adjusting the policy to provide single parents with custody of minor children service eligibility. These changes helped modernize the recruiting process nationwide. His focus on mission attainment led Navy recruiting to assess 60,000 active and reserve enlisted Sailors and 8,624 prior service affiliations.



“Thank you to everybody, everywhere inside recruiting nation for being absolutely wonderful teammates. I’ve cherished these two years. They’ve been hard but they’ve been wonderful,” said Walker. “Jim, you are inheriting a great team. I can’t think of a better person to be coming in at this point in time. Not only because of who you are as a person, but because of the wealth of knowledge that you’re coming into the organization with.”



Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, served as the presiding officer during the ceremony and presented Walker the Legion of Merit service medal.



“You’ve turned these men and women into a team focused on continuous improvement,” said Czerewko. “Being in a historic recruiting environment required fortitude and a sense of humility. I think you have fortitude and humility in abundance.”



While addressing the transition of command, Czerewko offered encouragement and support to Waters.



“I’m committed to your support. My time, my team and my team’s talents are yours,” said Czerewko. “Together NRC and NETC will take recruiting to the next level and we’re going to raise performance and build on the foundations that Lex and his team have built so far. So let’s get after it with speed.”



Waters is transitioning to his new role as Commander, Navy Recruiting Command from his role as Director of Military Personnel Plans and Policy Division for the office of the Chief of Naval Operations.



“It is fantastic to be here. There is not another place I’d rather be or another thing I would rather be doing,” said Waters.



Waters went on to address his predecessor and the recruiting enterprise.



“Any success, all success that this organization will have going forward will be built on the foundation that you [Walker] set. To recruiting nation… I commit to give my very best every single day that I’m in command.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



