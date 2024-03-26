Nutrition benefits of produce come in many forms

Courtesy Photo | Nutritious fruits and vegetables high in vitamins A, C, and minerals such as calcium...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Nutritious fruits and vegetables high in vitamins A, C, and minerals such as calcium and iron, can be found across the store in more than just the fresh produce aisle. see less | View Image Page

By 2nd Lt. Jasmine Geromiller

U.S. Army Dietetic Intern



Editor’s note: Geromiller is a dietetic intern now at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center completing the U.S. Army-Baylor Master’s Program in Nutrition.



Romaine calm! Nutritious fruits and vegetables high in vitamins A, C, and minerals such as calcium and iron, can be found across the store in more than just the fresh produce aisle. Fresh, frozen, canned, and dried fruits and vegetables all have something to offer — all forms are packed with nutrients and should be included in a healthy diet. Checking the label and selecting the healthiest choice in any form goes a long way in promoting good health.



Fresh fruits, vegetables



Fresh fruits and vegetables are nutrient packed and available at most grocery stores, which can make for easy, portable on-the-go snack choices. Keep in mind that fresh produce can lose nutrients over time during shipping and storage, so it is best to eat them sooner rather than later. If your fruit or vegetable does get over-ripe, consider using it in cooking versus eating it fresh. However, If you are concerned with fresh fruits and vegetables spoiling too quickly, consider choosing one of the other forms of fruits and vegetables.



Some benefits of choosing fresh fruits, vegetables:



• Fresh options tend to have less additives, preservatives, added sugar, sodium, and fat.



• Great snack fresh options include apples, oranges, bananas, grapes, carrot, and celery sticks.



• Many grocery stores also promote seasonal choices and options from local farms, which can be offered at a lower price.



We often eat with our eyes and are more likely to eat what we can see. Try keeping fruits on your kitchen counter where they are easy to see and grab. If you are storing the produce in the fridge, store it in front at eye level. It is important to ensure you thoroughly wash fresh fruits and vegetables prior to eating them to avoid contaminants.



Frozen fruits, vegetables



Frozen foods typically undergo blanching (a form of cooking) and freezing which allows them to keep their nutrients. Frozen varieties of fruits and vegetables can be stored for extended periods of time without losing their nutritional value, however, it is recommended you consume them by their “use by” date to get the most nutrients. After about three months of storage many fruits and vegetables may begin to lose nutritional content.



Some benefits to choosing frozen fruits, vegetables:



• Availability of fruits and vegetables that would normally be out of season is one benefit of choosing frozen fruits and vegetables.



• Some frozen vegetables can be cooked directly in the bag for convenience.



• Frozen fruits and vegetables can be more affordable than their fresh counterparts.



• Frozen fruits and vegetables may have higher levels of Vitamin C related to the addition of ascorbic acid used during the freezing process compared to the fresh option.



These benefits make frozen options an excellent choice to get those nutrients from fruits and vegetables that are out of season or unavailable in the fresh aisle or if you are concerned with spoilage.



Adding frozen fruits to smoothies or hot cereals can be a great way to get in these servings when you are on the go. Also, taking a microwave safe cook in the bag vegetable option to the office is a great way to add vegetable to your lunch menu.



Canned fruits, vegetables



Canned varieties of fruits and vegetables are also a great source of vitamins. They can be as nutritious as fresh or frozen options because the processing retains the nutrients.



Some benefits to choosing canned fruits, vegetables:



• Canned foods tend expire less quickly than fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, making them a convenient way to store fruits and veggies even if you don’t have a large pantry because they are stackable.



• Canned foods also tend to be lower in price than fresh fruits and vegetables making them a cost-efficient option.



• Canned varieties also allow you to eat fruits and vegetables that might not be in season.



Read labels and inspect the cans before you buy. Reading the label helps you to choose canned foods that have less additives. Also, choose fruits stored in water or 100 percent juice. Choose vegetables with low- or no added- sodium. Avoid dented, punctured, bulging, or leaking, or cans with missing labels, as these may pose a risk for bacteria. Canned options can also be drained and added into cooked foods such as stews, pies, cakes, etc.



Next time you are at the store, check out the canned food section of the grocery store and choose your favorite fruit or vegetable that is out of season to add it into your diet.



Dried fruits, vegetables



Dried fruits and vegetables often do not get the credit they deserve, but they can make a powerful impact on reaching your daily vitamin and mineral needs.



Benefits to choosing dried fruits, vegetables:



• Dried varieties are portable and do not require refrigeration making them a great snack option.



• The nutrients and flavors become concentrated during the drying process and can provide a boost of vitamins and minerals.



• They are easy additions for things like trail mixes and yogurts or eaten solo and you don’t have to worry about squishing them.



A little goes a long way concerning dried fruits and vegetables. Because dried fruits and vegetables are concentrated, they can also be higher in calories, fat, and sugars for one serving. Look at the nutrition label and see what a serving size is and look for varieties with no added sugars, sodium, or fats and portion your dried fruits and vegetables out into small containers to avoid overindulging.



The next time you are at the store, remember you can eat a rainbow of fruits and vegetables and get a variety of nutrients no matter what form you choose. For recipe recommendations or additional information on serving sizes and nutrients, visit MyPlate.gov and remember, you are doing grape!