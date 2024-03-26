Newly promoted officer enjoys trust, loyalty, lifelong friendships

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Cayatra Miller and Col. Brendan Taylor pose for a photo after Taylor pinned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Cayatra Miller and Col. Brendan Taylor pose for a photo after Taylor pinned lieutenant colonel rank on Miller during a ceremony at the NATO Allied Command Transformation headquarters in Norfolk, Va. Taylor is the senior U.S. Army officer assigned to ACT and Miller is a human resources officer at Joint Force Command - Norfolk. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – After seven years of enlisted Army service and 17 years of commissioned service a human resources officer assigned to Joint Force Command - Norfolk was promoted to lieutenant colonel during a ceremony Feb. 15.



Col. Brendan Taylor, senior U.S. Army officer for NATO Allied Command Transformation, promoted Lt. Col. Cayatra Miller, who during the ceremony reaffirmed her oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.



Miller said that three aspects of her service underscore her military career.



“First, I have greatly benefited from training, learning and working closely with peers in challenging environments where we built trust, loyalty, and lifelong friendships,” she said. “Choosing to voluntarily join an organization that fosters a strong sense of camaraderie and teamwork among service members.



“Second, serving as an enlisted Soldier and currently serving as an officer allowed me to understand the unique contributions and opportunities required for personal and professional growth, and third, attending the Joint and Combined Warfighting Course at the Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Va. gave me the opportunity to interact with counterparts from other branches of the military and allied countries and provided a greater understanding of why joint and combined operations are important” she said.



Miller said she is proud of her 24 years of military service and her best tour in the Army was to Kuwait in 2015.



“My tour to Kuwait was beneficial because I was personally exposed to a new culture, and it challenged me to step out of my comfort zone, confront internal biases and assumptions, and discover new aspects of myself,” said Miller.



Miller advised young people considering a career in the military to do some research to help them decide the best career path for themselves based on what’s available, what they would like to accomplish, what skills and strengths they have to offer, and very importantly what interests them and will help them best pursue their own dreams.