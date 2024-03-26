Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly promoted officer enjoys trust, loyalty, lifelong friendships

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army NATO

    Lt. Col. Cayatra Miller and Col. Brendan Taylor pose for a photo after Taylor pinned lieutenant colonel rank on Miller during a ceremony at the NATO Allied Command Transformation headquarters in Norfolk, Va. Taylor is the senior U.S. Army officer assigned to ACT and Miller is a human resources officer at Joint Force Command - Norfolk. (Courtesy photo)

