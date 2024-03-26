Signing Day for Parkview Baptist HS Senior, “I am Soldier Now!”



BATON ROUGE, La. — A signing day ceremony for Benjamin Beach, who chose to serve his country and enlist in the U.S. Army, is being held at Parkview Baptist High School’s sanctuary, Wednesday, Mar. 27, at 12:26p.m.



Students, School officials, Army media and other personnel will be present to support and witness Beach sign his enlistment contract.



Beach expressed how and why he came to the major life decision to join the Army Reserves.



“One of my uncles was an Army Ranger. That along with feeling a strong calling. I wrestled with the idea of joining the military for years before making the choice,” Beach said. “I prayed about it and felt a strong conviction, then I knew clearly this is where I wanted to be. I am a Soldier now.”



Beach chose the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) titled Signal Support Specialist (25U), where he will maintain: vital signal support systems and terminal devices; computer systems; and the equipment necessary to keep commanders informed to track and direct the movement of their troops.



“I really love technology, I consider myself a kind of nerd so hearing about how the MOS 25U uses technology I thought about the experience it can give me,” Beach said.



Upon graduation, Beach plans to attend Louisiana Technical College (LA Tech) in Ruston, Louisiana where he will major in Architecture.



“Among my calling to serve my country, I also have an interest in religious ministry, so my ultimate goal is to become an Army Chaplin for the Army Rangers,’ Beach said.



For more information and to coordinate an interview with Benjaman Beach contact our office usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil, or Staff Sgt. Jesse Simon, jesse.l.simon2.mil@army.mil or (337) 466-1371.





