Army CID in Djibouti Swaps Out Special Agents at CJTF-Horn of Africa

Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents traveled from their home stations in Germany and the United States to Camp Lemonnier in the Republic of Djibouti, to conduct a change of personnel and engage with senior U.S. military commanders at Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) in March.



Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge of Forward Missions in Europe and Africa David Salazar, and Supervisory Special Agent of the Stuttgart Resident Agency Patrick Culver, travelled to Europe Field Office Resident Unit Djibouti to welcome incoming Special Agents Brian Mansfield and Ryan Budde, and to thank and recognize outgoing Special Agent Meghan Poling. Special Agent Mansfield is based in Missouri, Special Agent Budde is based in Hawaii, and Special Agent Poling will be returning to Colorado.



Special Agent Poling, during her almost six-month tour, helped expand Army CID’s jurisdiction by strengthening the relationship with CJTF-HOA and increasing the U.S. Army’s investigative capacity in the region.



CJTF-HOA, part of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), is based at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti and conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. ally and partner interests.



The joint task force Commanding General, Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, thanked Special Agent Poling for her exceptional work and expressed her continuing support to Army CID’s criminal investigative assistance to the joint task force. The combined joint task force Deputy Commanding Officer, Navy Rear Admiral Eric J. Anduze, presented Special Agent Poling with the Army Commendation Medal for her impactful work and support to the U.S. military forces assigned to the African continent.



“Special Agent Poling’s investigative work in support of Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa, and the U.S. military personnel deployed to the African continent, is a prime example of the professionalism, selfless service, and commitment of our agents,” said Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Salazar. “Special Agent Poling has set the bar high for successive Djibouti Resident Unit personnel and has represented Army CID superbly in this austere and hazardous forward area.”



