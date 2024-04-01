Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army CID Djibouti Swaps Out Special Agents at CJTF-Horn of Africa [Image 1 of 2]

    Army CID Djibouti Swaps Out Special Agents at CJTF-Horn of Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge of Forward Missions in Europe and Africa David Salazar stands with Special Agents Brian Mansfield and Ryan Budde at the entrance to Camp Lemonnier, Republic of Djibouti.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 05:50
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Special Agent Meghan Poling is recognized for her investigative support to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.

    Army CID in Djibouti Swaps Out Special Agents at CJTF-Horn of Africa

