    Leadership at altitude: Top enlisted service member visits 459th Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — The 459th Air Refueling Wing hosted the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, for an air refueling orientation flight, March 19, 2024.

    The flight offered Black a firsthand experience of the 459th Air Refueling Wing’s mission, providing a comprehensive view of aerial refueling operations critical to U.S. military efforts. It featured eight F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 112th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Ohio Air National Guard, refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 756th Air Refueling Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Md., underscoring the importance of interoperability and collaboration across different units and geographical locations.

    After the flight, Black spoke with Airmen from the 459th Air Refueling Wing, where he offered advice about their professional development, their role in the Joint Force and the importance of preparing as a warfighter.

