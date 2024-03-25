JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — The 459th Air Refueling Wing hosted the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, for an air refueling orientation flight, March 19, 2024.



The flight offered Black a firsthand experience of the 459th Air Refueling Wing’s mission, providing a comprehensive view of aerial refueling operations critical to U.S. military efforts. It featured eight F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 112th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Ohio Air National Guard, refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 756th Air Refueling Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Md., underscoring the importance of interoperability and collaboration across different units and geographical locations.



After the flight, Black spoke with Airmen from the 459th Air Refueling Wing, where he offered advice about their professional development, their role in the Joint Force and the importance of preparing as a warfighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 15:22 Story ID: 467064 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership at altitude: Top enlisted service member visits 459th Wing, by A1C Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.