Leading by Example: Lt. Col. Brandy Smart’s Legacy

Photo By Jena Calvitti | Commander of the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Lt. Col....... read more read more Photo By Jena Calvitti | Commander of the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Lt. Col. Brandy Smart has never let her gender define her opportunities. Smart believes that Women's History Month is about celebrating those foundational leaders that did not let gender define them, and celebrating those who are doing a great job in their day-to-day. For Lt. Col. Smart, the saying still holds true, actions speak louder than words, and taking care of her squadron is not just something she says, it is something she acts upon. see less | View Image Page

Commander of the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Lt. Col. Brandy Smart has never let her gender define her opportunities. “Growing up in a small town, there was never a question about a girl being the President of her class or taking on an extra task,” shared Smart. When she was thinking about joining the military and a career in engineering, it did not cross her mind that there was not a huge female population in either. From the start, she did not let her gender define her aspirations.



Smart loves every part of her civil engineering career and encourages women who are interested in the armed forces to join. “I love the fact that I get to lead, I get to have opportunities and I don’t feel like my gender defines me,” Smart said. “I’m another officer in the military trying to get after big strategic problems, and figuring out how we can continue to defend our nation to the best of our ability.” Being a mentor to other women in civil engineering has been one of Smart’s most treasured aspects of being a leader.



At one point in Smart’s career, she struggled with wanting a family while not sacrificing her career. The longer she was in the military, this struggle intensified. Doing both is no small feat, but Smart is not one to back down from a challenge. Smart has continued to excel in her career and has the family she always wanted.



Smart has been able to balance being a mom and a commander exceptionally well, and that is because she does not hide her personal life. “I have tried to normalize in my squadron that it is okay to be a person that faces challenges, and sometimes you need to bring your kid to work, take time off, or block off time in your calendar to take care of your family”, said Smart. She has made a deliberate effort to bring her daughter to squadron events if she has a day off from school or bring her to work if the mission allows. She said, “I visibly block time off on my calendar that I need to take my daughter to an activity or attend a parent teacher conference; I want people to know and physically see that prioritizing your family is ok. And if I can do it, that is a great message to send.”



Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the success of women, changemakers, and the steps taken to break the glass ceiling. For Smart, “It is about celebrating those foundational leaders that did not let gender define them, and celebrating those who are doing a great job in their day-to-day.”



Smart says, “I think the world has changed a lot – it is ok to be a mom, and it is ok to not be a mom; it is ok to work, and it is ok to not work. I feel like we are getting closer to where things are not so black and white defined. Everyone can shoot for a path that is right for them, their family, their lifestyle, and we will continue to celebrate all of those no matter what their path might be.”



The Air Force has taken on more initiatives to be more inclusive. From designing gear to fit women’s bodies, evolving maternity and paternity plans, to changing postpartum physical training standards, the Air Force is taking the necessary strides to give women the space to succeed.



When asked about her legacy, Smart says, “I want my legacy to be that I have taken care of people, and I have given them the space and opportunity to grow.” As commander, her responsibilities include taking care of the installation, making sure her Airmen are ready to respond, and more. But at the end of the day, Smart explains that “…we hire the smartest engineers and leaders, so I’m going to take care of them so they can take care of the mission.”



Even Smart’s daughter believes that her mom’s job as Commander is to take care of people, and Smart has accomplished this through her actions. For Lt. Col. Smart, the saying still holds true, actions speak louder than words, and taking care of her squadron is not just something she says, it is something she acts upon.