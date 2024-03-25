Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leading by Example: Lt. Col. Brandy Smart's Legacy

    Leading by Example: Lt. Col. Brandy Smart’s Legacy

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Commander of the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Lt. Col. Brandy Smart has never let her gender define her opportunities. Smart believes that Women's History Month is about celebrating those foundational leaders that did not let gender define them, and celebrating those who are doing a great job in their day-to-day. For Lt. Col. Smart, the saying still holds true, actions speak louder than words, and taking care of her squadron is not just something she says, it is something she acts upon.

