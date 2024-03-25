Leading by Example: Lt. Col. Brandy Smart’s Legacy

Commander of the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Lt. Col. Brandy Smart has never let her gender define her opportunities. Smart believes that Women's History Month is about celebrating those foundational leaders that did not let gender define them, and celebrating those who are doing a great job in their day-to-day. For Lt. Col. Smart, the saying still holds true, actions speak louder than words, and taking care of her squadron is not just something she says, it is something she acts upon.

