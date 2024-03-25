Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Commander Accompanies Sec. Raimondo in Costa Rica

    SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (March 22, 2024)

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    03.23.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (March 22, 2024) -- The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, accompanied U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo during a visit to Costa Rica March 21-22.

    During the visit, Richardson joined the Secretary as she met with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Costa Rican government officials and representatives from the semiconductor industry to highlight the U.S.-Costa Rican bilateral commercial and investment relationship, and to underscore the need for diverse and resilient semiconductor supply chains. The Department of Defense is an interagency partner in a whole-of-government effort under the CHIPS and Science Act.

    During the meeting with President Chaves March 22, Richardson discussed both nations’ ongoing collaboration in the shared fight against drug trafficking. She discussed working with the State Department to develop a “holistic, comprehensive strategy” to assist President Chaves’ goal to scan 100% of shipments into and out of the country.  In addition to port scanners, the strategy will include investments in training, infrastructure, and tools necessary to counter the flow of narcotics.   

    “We continue to work very hard and very fast to mitigate this security challenge. At the request of President Chaves for port scanners, it is my intent to allocate funding for the port scanners to Costa Rica to help with this bold effort,” said Richardson. “These efforts demonstrate the power of Costa Rica and the Team USA partnership. Our aggressive efforts to improve security for the people of Costa Rica are based on our shared values and our common goal of creating a safer, more prosperous democratic region.”

    Throughout the trip, the Secretary addressed the need for geographical diversification of the semiconductor ecosystem to like-minded nations through meetings with Costa Rican government officials and representatives from the semiconductor industry.

    The trip included participation in Costa Rica’s national semiconductor strategy event, a meeting with private sector representatives at AMCHAM Costa Rica to discuss the importance of U.S. commercial investment, and the launch of Costa Rica’s Regional Center of Excellence which aims to create a hub for workforce development for Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity countries in critical digital technology sectors.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 10:11
    Story ID: 467029
    Location: SAN JOSE, CR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Commander Accompanies Sec. Raimondo in Costa Rica, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    port security
    U.S. Southern Command
    Costa Rica
    Laura Richardson
    Gina M. Raimondo
    Rodrigo Chaves Robles

