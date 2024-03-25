SOUTHCOM Commander Accompanies Sec. Raimondo in Costa Rica

Courtesy Photo | SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (March 22, 2024) -- The commander of U.S. Southern...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (March 22, 2024) -- The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson and U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Cynthia A. Telles join U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo during a meeting with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles. Richardson accompanied the Secretary to Costa Rica March 21 – 22 as she met with Costa Rican government officials and representatives from the semiconductor industry to highlight the U.S.-Costa Rican bilateral commercial and investment relationship. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Costa Rica) see less | View Image Page

MIAMI (March 22, 2024) -- The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, accompanied U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo during a visit to Costa Rica March 21-22.



During the visit, Richardson joined the Secretary as she met with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Costa Rican government officials and representatives from the semiconductor industry to highlight the U.S.-Costa Rican bilateral commercial and investment relationship, and to underscore the need for diverse and resilient semiconductor supply chains. The Department of Defense is an interagency partner in a whole-of-government effort under the CHIPS and Science Act.



During the meeting with President Chaves March 22, Richardson discussed both nations’ ongoing collaboration in the shared fight against drug trafficking. She discussed working with the State Department to develop a “holistic, comprehensive strategy” to assist President Chaves’ goal to scan 100% of shipments into and out of the country. In addition to port scanners, the strategy will include investments in training, infrastructure, and tools necessary to counter the flow of narcotics.



“We continue to work very hard and very fast to mitigate this security challenge. At the request of President Chaves for port scanners, it is my intent to allocate funding for the port scanners to Costa Rica to help with this bold effort,” said Richardson. “These efforts demonstrate the power of Costa Rica and the Team USA partnership. Our aggressive efforts to improve security for the people of Costa Rica are based on our shared values and our common goal of creating a safer, more prosperous democratic region.”



Throughout the trip, the Secretary addressed the need for geographical diversification of the semiconductor ecosystem to like-minded nations through meetings with Costa Rican government officials and representatives from the semiconductor industry.



The trip included participation in Costa Rica’s national semiconductor strategy event, a meeting with private sector representatives at AMCHAM Costa Rica to discuss the importance of U.S. commercial investment, and the launch of Costa Rica’s Regional Center of Excellence which aims to create a hub for workforce development for Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity countries in critical digital technology sectors.