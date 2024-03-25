Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Commander Accompanies Sec. Raimondo in Costa Rica [Image 2 of 3]

    SOUTHCOM Commander Accompanies Sec. Raimondo in Costa Rica

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    03.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (March 22, 2024) -- The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson speaks during a press conference alongside Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles and join U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. Richardson accompanied the Secretary to Costa Rica March 21 – 22 as she met with Costa Rican government officials and representatives from the semiconductor industry to highlight the U.S.-Costa Rican bilateral commercial and investment relationship. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Costa Rica)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 10:11
    port security
    U.S. Southern Command
    Costa Rica
    Laura Richardson
    Gina M. Raimondo
    Rodrigo Chaves Robles

