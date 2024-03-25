SOUTHCOM Commander Accompanies Sec. Raimondo in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (March 22, 2024) -- The commander of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson speaks during a press conference alongside Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles and join U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. Richardson accompanied the Secretary to Costa Rica March 21 – 22 as she met with Costa Rican government officials and representatives from the semiconductor industry to highlight the U.S.-Costa Rican bilateral commercial and investment relationship. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Costa Rica)

Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Location: SAN JOSE, CR