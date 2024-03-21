Saluting Women’s Service: Honoring Women History Month

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — In commemorating Women's History Month, a trio of remarkable Soldiers shattering stereotypes and paving the path for future generations within the military.



Capt. Cierra Butler, a signal officer, is the G3 training and Readiness Branch officer in charge of the 311th Singal Command (Theater). With eight years of service, Butler hails from Fredericksburg, Virginia.



“As a female breaking barrier in the military service, I feel a profound sense of pride and fulfillment in my service to my country,” reflecting on her role as a female trailblazer in the military, Butler expressed.



“While there are unique challenges, I also find immense camaraderie and purpose among my fellow service members, “said Butler. “Additionally, I recognize the importance of providing mentorship and representation for both women serving in the military and those who aspire to join.”



Joining Butler is Sgt. 1st Class Lucy Lam, a network communications system specialist currently serving as the Central Tasking Office noncommissioned officer in charge. With 12 years of service, Lam's roots trace back to Santa Ana, California.



“As a woman breaking barriers in the military, I draw inspiration from the remarkable strength and perseverance of the female leaders who came before me,” as a female military leader, Lam said. “Their legacy fuels my dedication to mentor and empower the next generation of soldiers, especially during this Women's History Month.”



These exemplary Soldiers of the 311th SC (T) G3 staff include Capt. Meagan Clay, a dedicated chemical officer raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, with 11 years of service and currently serving as the Protection Chief for the Theater Army Signal Command. Together, these women exemplify dedication, resilience, and leadership thought hardships.



“As a woman in the military it is overwhelming being considered who breaks barriers as a woman in the military,” said Capt. Clay. “I am grateful for the women before me that paved the way.”



Beyond their contributions, these soldiers represent a broader narrative of women's roles in the military. Their relentless commitment to duty and service honors the legacy of those who paved the way and set a precedent for future generations of female Soldiers.



“Despite challenges, joining the Army Reserves has been one of the most rewarding decisions I’ve made. I’ve had the privilege to collaborate with and learn from countless inspiring women, and I eagerly anticipate encountering many more in the future.”



Like Butler, Clay, and Lam, women assigned to the Theater Army Signal in the Indo-Pacific have tirelessly served, fought, and contributed to the security and prosperity of our great nation for years, continuing their dedication today.

This work, Saluting Women's Service: Honoring Women History Month, by Carlos Rodriguez Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.