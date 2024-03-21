Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saluting Women’s Service: Honoring Women History Month

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Carlos Rodriguez Ortiz 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Capt. Cierra Butler, left, Sgt. 1st Class Lucy Lam, center, and Capt. Meagan Clay, right, pose for a feature photo commemorating International Women's Day, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 7, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 18:28
    This work, Saluting Women’s Service: Honoring Women History Month, by Carlos Rodriguez Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PeoppleFirst #WomenHistoryMonth #IWD #BeAllYouCanBe #MakingADifference #FacesOfThePacific

