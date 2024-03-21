Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 18:28 Photo ID: 8306809 VIRIN: 240307-D-ML834-3677 Resolution: 2048x1298 Size: 1.05 MB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Saluting Women’s Service: Honoring Women History Month, by Carlos Rodriguez Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.