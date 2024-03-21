On World Water Day, Fort Buchanan highlights its water harvesting capability

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Dr. David Santiago, the installation's Environmental Division Chief, highlighted Fort Buchanan's water harvesting capabilities during a live TV interview at Telemundo on March 22, World Water Day.



Twenty rainwater harvesting units allow the military installation to generate 150,000 gallons of drinking water.



"Thanks to these rainwater harvesting units, critical buildings at Fort Buchanan can have water for up to 14 days without needing water from the Water Authority. These units contain a water processing system that uses ozone, Clorox, activated carbon, and a membrane system to treat rainwater," said Santiago.



According to Santiago, these units are modular, which makes them easier to transport and install in remote or mountainous locations. The officer also indicated that the units have solar panels and batteries that allow them to operate without being connected to commercial power.



"World Water Day gives us the opportunity to reflect on the importance of water to the military, celebrate Fort Buchanan's achievements in managing water resources, and remind our neighboring communities and partners that we must all work together to protect this valuable resource," added Santiago, who has a doctorate in environmental sciences from Ana G. Mendez University.



The water harvesting units are part of the efforts of the only US Army installation in the Caribbean to ensure energy resilience while protecting natural resources.



There are four rainwater processing unit levels on the island: Level 1, with a capacity of up to 2,500 gallons; Level 2, with a capacity of up to 6,000 gallons; Level 3, with a capacity of up to 8,000 gallons; and Level 4, with a capacity of up to 12,000 gallons.



"As members of this community and sensitive to its needs, it is important that we share the knowledge of this technology with our people so that they can implement them and improve their quality of life," said Santiago.



The security of the water supply is critical to Fort Buchanan's ability to train and deploy troops worldwide.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprised of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve Center.



The military installation also offers critical services to the Department of Defense civilian population, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

