Dr. David Santiago, the installation's Environmental Division Chief, highlighted Fort Buchanan's water harvesting capabilities during a live TV interview at Telemundo on March 22, World Water Day.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8306608
|VIRIN:
|240322-A-cc868-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x592
|Size:
|201.51 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On World Water Day, Fort Buchanan highlights its water harvesting capability [Image 5 of 5], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
On World Water Day, Fort Buchanan highlights its water harvesting capability
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT