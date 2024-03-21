SAN DIEGO - Women from all branches of the armed services, past and present, came together for the 3rd annual women’s history tribute at Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor and thank all women who served and are serving in the United States military.



The ceremony’s special honoree was Holly Shaffner, Lt. Cmdr. U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.) who was presented with a veteran honor plaque in recognition of her distinguished 24-year career in the U.S. Coast Guard and her continued service to her community. She was also presented with a handmade quilt from the Quilts of Valor, an organization dedicated to providing service members and veterans with a handsewn quilt to help with comfort and healing. Holly now serves as the director of public relations for Honor Flight San Diego. Honor Flight San Diego is a non-profit team of volunteers dedicated to escorting San Diego County veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect at the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.



The keynote speaker for the ceremony was U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Ellen Motoi, Deputy Sector Cmdr. From Sector San Diego. As the alternate captain of the port and second in command, Cmdr. Motoi is responsible for leading maritime operations to ensure the safety, security, law enforcement and environmental protection from the U.S.-Mexico maritime border north to Dana Point, CA to 200 nautical miles offshore and east to the Colorado River.



“As we commemorate Women’s History Month, I want us to remember not only those women who made it to the very top positions but those women who have done amazing work on all the levels in between,” said Cmdr. Ellen Motoi. “Women like Lt. Cmdr. Holly Shaffner, retired, who continue to pave the way for me and many others here.”



Thursday’s ceremony included an invocation by Chaplain Karen Lomax, Capt. U.S. Army, the national anthem sung by San Diego Police Officer Briana Brushard, and the pledge of allegiance by Mission Bay High School’s USCG JROTC. An early birthday celebration for the U.S. Coast Guard was honored with a cake-cutting ceremony, with the first two pieces of cake served to the oldest and youngest service members present. Ranging in age from a WWII veteran at 102 years young to a recruit at just 18 years old.



