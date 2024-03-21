1st MSC New Commanding General

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico- Col. Carlos E. Gorbea promoted to brigadier general on a ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Eugene Leboeuf, the deputy commanding general of the United States Army Reserve Command.



Brig. Gen. Gorbea expressed his gratitude towards his family, particularly his wife Andrea Hermann and their children Rafael and Estella Gorbea, for their support and contribution to his achievement.



Distinguished guests, family, and friends attended the ceremony, in person and virtually, including the Secretary of State of Puerto Rico, the Former Senator of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the Adjutant General of the Puerto Rico National Guard, among others.



Brig. Gen. Gorbea's parents, Roberto Gorbea and Nellie Gorbea, bestowed him with the new rank, and Maj. Gen. LeBouef administered the officer oath. As per military traditions, Brig. Gen. Gorbea received the general officer's belt and pistol. Subsequently, the flag with a star was raised, and the sound of Ruffles and Flourishes was heard through the Soldier's Plaza.



During his ceremonial speech, Brig. Gen. Gorbea praised the history of the organization and the contributions that the Garita Warriors have made over a century.



Brig. Gen. Gorbea stated, "As a geographic command with jurisdiction over all U.S. Army Reserve federal forces in the Caribbean, we are poised to do great things and serve as "sentinels of peace." Our brave men and women have proudly worn the Garita patch, a symbol synonymous with Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, in every major conflict since World War II."



During the culmination of his speech, Brig. Gen. Gorbea shared the meaning of "LOVE IT," an acronym for leadership excellence guiding his efforts.



Brig. Gen. Gorbea explained, "Let's break LOVE IT down, shall we? Assess the situation by Listening and Observing; Verify facts and assumptions, and then, Engage… Be Innovative and relentless in tough, realistic Training. Together, armed with these principles, we will win!"

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.24.2024 18:05 Story ID: 466934 Location: PR Web Views: 146 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st MSC New Commanding General, by SSG Katherine Ramos Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.