    1st MSC New Commanding General

    PUERTO RICO

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez 

    1st Mission Support Command

    FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico- Col. Carlos E. Gorbea, from the 1st MSC, promoted to brigadier general, March 24, 2024

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8305238
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MSC New Commanding General, by SFC David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    1st MSC

