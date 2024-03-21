Faith, family, education, servant leadership: A recipe for success

Photo By Spc. Devin Davis | Master Sgt. Marqus Reed, the senior culinary specialist with the 8th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Devin Davis | Master Sgt. Marqus Reed, the senior culinary specialist with the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, poses for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 8, 2024. Reed attributes his successful 18-year career to his faith, family, education, and servant leadership. Reed is slated to take his third first sergeant job in May. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis) see less | View Image Page

Marqus Reed moved and lived worldwide thanks to his parents’ long careers in the Navy. After extensive, successful careers, his father retired as a master chief, and his mother retired as a senior chief. His pedigree was undeniable – Navy service was flowing through Reed’s blood. So, it was a no-brainer that in 2006, when he looked to serve his country, the Navy was his first choice. So why, now an Army master sergeant who is looking at his third tour as a first sergeant, did Reed join the Army?



His parents asked – maybe exclaimed – the same question of their child. Marqus, who graduated from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, in 2005 with a bachelor’s of science in business administration, always wanted to serve in the Navy, but things changed.



“I wanted to join the Navy at first, but they kept giving me the runaround,” said Master Sgt. Reed, the senior culinary specialist with the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. “I went to go talk to the Navy recruiter, and he kept saying, ‘Come back tomorrow; come back tomorrow,’ and I just had enough.”



Reed’s parents were intimately curious about his application process and even wanted to intervene on his behalf, having been there and done that. However, Reed wanted to start his military service on his terms, relying on himself, he said. On his last visit to the Navy recruiting office, he didn’t feel comfortable with their answers, so he set out to the other service’s offices.



Eventually, he caught the eye of an Army recruiter who understood his frustration and quickly enticed Reed with a bonus and a new job. This decision left Reed with an even more difficult task of breaking the news to his Navy-for-life parents.



Reed’s father was amenable, but his mother was shocked. She couldn’t understand why he didn’t accept his father's offer to intervene on his behalf. But Reed was unmoved. Given the circumstances, he made the conscious, difficult decision to start his military career on his terms. This mindset started what would become a successful 18-year-and-counting career.



During his tenure, Reed found his calling as a Soldier and leader, focusing on his faith, family, and education. These tenets have lent Reed his philosophy of servant leadership, which has served him and his Soldiers well over 18 years.



Without hesitation, Reed – a devout Christian – thanks his faith for the success he’s achieved during his Army career and as a husband and father. It is his leadership tenant of faith that leads and guides all others, he said. This faith has seen him through deployments to Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan and five military moves, including two stints as a drill sergeant.



“It all starts and ends with my Lord and Savior; I put everything in God's hands,” said Reed. “Before I do anything, I pray. I ask God to help me, help to shape my foundation, lead me to all truth, pave my ways, order my steps. Because I can't do anything without him.”



Reed’s deeply held religious convictions help him find solace amid the often hectic and unpredictable life as a Soldier – both on and off the battlefield. Off the battlefield, it is the framework from which he builds his relationship with his family. As he looks to take on his third first sergeant position for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 8th Military Police Brigade, he said it would not have been possible without his family.



“I’m very, very heavily involved in my family's lives, and they’re heavily involved in mine,” said Reed. “Any decisions, we come together as one. And just like when I'm about to take on this third first sergeant position, I was not going to make a decision without consulting my family.”



Reed said his wife, Angela, a dietician, supports his career, but she deserves and has more than earned input into those significant career and life decisions. Reed is also supportive of her career, which has a busy schedule. Finding time to connect and communicate is crucial to his professional and personal success.



“She's all over the place. So, with our schedules we just got so much going on,” said Reed. “But when we come together, it's like the communication, the comprehension, is all there. It's nothing like, ‘Oh, I can't come to you because you're always busy.’ No, I always make time, and she does the same thing.”



Reed recommends that Soldiers be where they are supposed to be. If at work, concentrate on the task at hand. If at home, focus on the family. Be a servant and leader at work and be the same at home but with the correct disposition and intent.



“When you come home, leave that work at the office. When you come home, it’s family – put your family first,” said Reed. “Because when you bring your work home, you're there physically, but you're not there mentally. Give them your undivided attention. Be there for your family, support them, because they're going to be there to support you.”



Though Reed has a work-life balance he adheres to now, he didn’t always have it figured out. This aspect took the tutelage of a now long-time mentor to get Reed to where he is today.



Command Sgt. Maj. Chesa Freeman was Reed’s battalion command sergeant major during his first tour as a first sergeant and drill sergeant for new Soldiers during advanced individual training at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, or Fort Lee in 2021, Freeman saw Reed’s dedication to excellence, but she observed that he often sacrificed family for the mission when he could excel in both areas.



“I witnessed the growth because, initially, he wasn't there,” said Freeman, now the command sergeant major of 407th Army Field Service Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas. “Initially, with all the hustle and bustle of that environment, he was spending long hours at work, and when I was going home, I would see his car out there, and I said, ‘Hey, first sergeant, let's talk. You got to make sure you balance this.’ After we had that talk, I saw the change.”



That was a pivotal moment for Reed. He took Freeman’s mentorship and guidance to heart, taking advantage of every moment to ensure he gave his team and his family the highest level of support and attention, said Freeman.



Freeman witnessed Reed find ways to merge work and home to maximize time with his children. Once, he brought his kids to a unit field day where his Soldiers participated in intramural sports. His children played and spent time with their father while he was still there for his Soldiers. Reed’s Soldiers simultaneously had his support and a role model for work-life balance, while his family had more time with each other. Reed is a proud father to three children: Zachariah, 19; Xavier, 18; and Gabrielle, 9.



“He didn't spend too much time there – just enough to be present, just enough to make sure that he knew whatever the result was and celebrate with the trainees and then go on and spend the rest of the day with his kids,” said Freeman. “I know after one event, he was like, ‘Me and my baby girl, we're going to get pancakes.’ I’m like, ‘All right, make sure you eat some pancakes for me, too.’”



Reed completed his first assignment as a first sergeant and moved to Hawaii for his next job. It was not long before he donned the diamond once more as the first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command.



Reed believed that with his faith and family figured out, he was better prepared to be the leader his Soldiers and organization needed – fundamental tenants of his servant leadership style.



“You have to take care of your subordinates, your leaders, your peers,” said Reed. “I'm a firm believer that if you take care of them, they take care of you.”



However, Reed learned, and now espouses, that leaders must lead beyond the immediate task.



“It's all about not just taking care of Soldiers but also taking care of their loved ones, their families,” he said. “Because once they're done … every decision they make will ultimately affect their families.”



Freeman saw Reed’s servant leadership in action after she took her position at the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion. For eight months before she arrived, the unit did not have a commander, command sergeant major, or executive officer, so she had to rely on resilient, knowledgeable, and competent senior noncommissioned officers in her formation – Reed was one of them.



“As I was getting to know my first sergeants, he was one that really stood out,” said Freeman. “And then as I noticed his work ethic and his dedication to the mission and to the Soldiers, and how the Soldiers would gravitate to him and go to him for mentorship, we placed more responsibility on him and his commander.”



“He was always the selfless one to find a resolution to whatever that task or that need was,” said Freeman. “He definitely has a great character. He is a standard bearer. He tries to ensure that he has a good balance between work and his family. He is just a firm leader. Every time he sees an opportunity for one of his Soldiers, he's the first to jump on it because he wants them to excel with him.”



Reed’s superior performance, despite the stressors of being a first-time first sergeant, was only matched by his dedication and hunger for education – a cornerstone of his personal and professional development.



Having entered the Army with his bachelor's degree completed, he later finished his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix during his first sergeant tour at Fort Gregg-Adams. He is now working toward a doctorate in computer science and engineering from Purdue University as he eyes his third first sergeant job starting in May.



“The military is not going to be there for the rest of your life,” said Reed. “So, my recommendation for everyone is while you're in, think about tomorrow. Don't live for today. Because once you're out, tomorrow is going to come. What do you have ready? While you’re in and the military is paying for it, go get it. Go to school – military education, civilian education – take advantage of the plethora of opportunities that the military provides.”



Reed attributes his educational drive and journey to his parents, who urged him to better himself and take advantage of the educational opportunities.



“My dad and my mom – oh my goodness – they've been very instrumental in my career because they were the ones just like, ‘hey, it’s about that time; you might want to get into it and finish your masters. Don't get complacent.’”



Reed’s father also offered the mantra, “Get uncomfortable to get comfortable,” meaning do things that are uncomfortable now so that later on in life will be more comfortable.



“Once you're in that comfort zone, you're going to get lazy,” said Reed. “You're not going to want to do anything – get uncomfortable. And so, to get comfortable, I always challenge myself.”



The Army as a profession offers Reed a challenge he genuinely welcomes, but service in and unto itself is not challenging enough. Reed’s leadership philosophy seems relatively simple from afar, but each tenet is interwoven with the next, providing energy for the next.



He purposefully pushes himself with civilian education. He makes time for his family – regardless of sacrifice or convenience. Reed takes care of his Soldiers and charges them to care for their families. These tenets rest within his ideal of servant leadership, framed by his intimately held faith. As all these aspects swirl around Reed, a drum beat keeps cadence in his head – be uncomfortable to get comfortable.