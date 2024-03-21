Rough Rider Brigade Inducts Newest NCOs

FORT CARSON, COLO.—Soldiers of the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade spent the week learning what it means to become a Noncommissioned Officer and the responsibilities that come with wearing chevrons.

During a five-day, NCO Week, hosted by the 4th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, Soldiers who were recently promoted to corporal and sergeant, learned important regulations, teamwork and basic leadership tasks and skills. The week of events culminated with a traditional NCO Induction Ceremony and was adjourned with NCO Call.

“We want young NCOs to lead, but we don’t always necessarily treat them like sergeants,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Campanella, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, command sergeant major. “The purpose of NCO week is to give these young NCOs tools, make them feel like sergeants, and motivate each to walk through that arch committed to providing outstanding leadership”.

As part of the NCO Week, sergeants major from across the brigade were invited to participate as part of a panel to answer questions from the soon to be leaders. For many of the Soldiers, this was a good opportunity to receive advice and learn from senior NCOs what it means to be a leader.

“Getting to sit with the sergeant majors and pick their minds and their hearts was one of the most valuable parts of the week I took away,” said Sgt. Daequan Scriven, wheeled vehicle mechanic, assigned to A. Company, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion. “I wanted to see how they feel about their Soldiers and how they connect with them one-on-one.”

The future leaders spent the week taking part in physical training events, learning how to grade and conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test to standard, and studied vital Army regulations. A day was also spent giving the Soldiers a lesson on how to properly conduct classes and Leader Time Training.

“The highlight of my experience was the LTT and how to plan a class for our peers and Soldiers,” said Cpl. Laresha Forney, Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to 59th Quartermaster Company. “Learning how to teach a class is important to understand what we are doing so we can properly communicate it to our Soldiers.”

As the week wound to an end, the Soldiers passed under the ceremonial arch and sabers to be inducted into the NCO Corps. This Army tradition is considered one of the most important ceremonies in an NCOs career. For some, the ceremony is less about pomp and circumstance and more about maintaining the culture of the Corps.

“It’s important to keep traditions in the Army alive,” said Scriven. “I enjoy the traditions of the Army and enjoy walking through the arch and coming out as a new NCO.”

Guest speaker for the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Montrell Kea, U.S. Northern Command, Logistics and Engineering Directorate, shared what it means to keep the traditions alive and what these NCOs need to think about when it is their time to lead.

“I like to share my experience. I hope Soldiers are inspired for continued service,” said Kea. “I hope I can communicate to these NCOs that this is a service not just a job, and they go back to their formations demanding high standards and discipline. It’s important that their formation is fit so when the nation calls, they are ready.”

As a leader in the brigade, 1st Sgt. George Taleafoa, A. Company first sergeant, was proud to bring his soldiers forward to take part in such an important rite of passage.

“My excitement is high. This is a very significant event for those new NCOs,” said Taleafoa. “I want to provide my Soldiers with that ownership and that confidence that comes with their new role was a leader.”

