Navy Wounded Warrior Hosts Royal Navy Sailors for Adaptive Sports Camp

Port Hueneme, Calif -- Nearly 20 seriously wounded, ill, and injured service members from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard were joined by another 20 fellow sailors from the British Royal Navy for an introductory adaptive sports camp at Port Hueneme on Joint Base Ventura County, January 15 - 22, 2024.



The partnership with the Royal Navy extends for nearly a decade, though it was on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marked its return. The sailors traveled from their duty stations in HMNB Portsmouth and HMNB Devonport. Some of them may go on to play for the U.K. in the Invictus Games.



"The US Navy Wounded Warrior Intro Camp was a fantastic event," said LET Lee Varvel with the Royal Navy Personnel Support Group. "We were able to meet and compete with U.S. Navy service personnel in a range of adaptive sports, breaking down barriers and realizing that despite our different journeys, we’ve all shared similar experiences, thoughts, and feelings during our service and recovery. Having coaches at the highest level of competition really helped prove what everyone is capable of despite what they’re going/what they’ve been through."



Navy Wounded Warrior coordinates the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and provides resources and support to their families and caregivers. Regional non-medical care providers tailor support to each enrolled service member’s recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration needs. The program allows service members and their families to focus on recovery without distraction.



Sailors and Coast Guardsmen may self-refer to Navy Wounded Warrior, or be referred by a family member, their command leadership or their medical team. Contact the Navy Wounded Warrior call center at 855-NAVY WWP / 855-628-9997, or email navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil.