U.S., India launch Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024

Photo By Spc. Daniellean Rayon | Key leaders of U.S. and Indian joint forces gather to conduct a commander’s update...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Daniellean Rayon | Key leaders of U.S. and Indian joint forces gather to conduct a commander’s update brief in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20 during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon) see less | View Image Page

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (NNS) –

Indian and U.S. combined armed forces began Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024 with the arrival of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), March 18 and an opening ceremony March 19.



This is the third time U.S. and Indian forces have come together for Tiger TRIUMPH, which stands for Tri-Services India U.S. Amphibious Exercise. The combined exercise will take place March 18-31 near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, India.



The opening ceremony was held aboard Austin-class amphibious transport dock INS Jalashwa (L41), the former USS Trenton, where key leaders held a press conference with media to discuss the importance of Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH.



“First and foremost, our message is to one another that we are close friends that think alike, that feel alike; now the question is can we move alike,” said U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti during the press conference. “Can we integrate two different, great militaries to seamlessly, in times of emergency, act hand in hand, join hands together and I think that has deepened since 2019.”



This year’s exercise will focus on advancing large-scale joint and combined interoperability for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, as well as work through standard operating procedures (SOP) between the combined and joint forces. The exercise is scheduled to include a harbor phase followed by a sea phase where U.S. and Indian forces will practice combined operational maneuver, command and control, and joint sustainment operations. Service members will also participate in cultural and athletic events.



“Tiger TRIUMPH provides an opportunity for combined and joint U.S. and Indian forces to deepen our partnership and interoperability to work together in the region,” said Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez, commander of the U.S. Joint Force for Tiger TRIUMPH. “This is the largest and most complex Tiger TRIUMPH, and I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to work with our Indian partners as we continue to build on our relationship in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Somerset includes embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and is joined by a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 47. Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) will also participate in the exercise, along with U.S. Army and Air Force assets.



Indian forces include ships, aircraft and personnel for the exercise.



“The command exercise here between the Indian Navy and the U.S. Navy aims to standardize the efforts of both navies in working out the SOPs and share their practices amongst them,” said Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Adm. Rajesh Pendharkar during the opening ceremony press conference. “We get to learn from each other, as to why they’re doing and what they’re doing and how we can incorporate what they do well into our own procedures and therefore have that collective and better and synergized response to any situation like this.”



Somerset and Halsey are underway conducting routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



The “Golden Swordsmen” of VP-47, stationed in Whidbey Island, Washington, are currently deployed to Misawa Air Base in Aomori, Japan, as part of Commander Task Force 72.



Throughout the deployment, they will be conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.