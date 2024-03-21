Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Indian leaders of Exercise Tiger Triumph conduct first commander's update brief [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. and Indian leaders of Exercise Tiger Triumph conduct first commander's update brief

    VISAKHAPATNAM, AP, INDIA

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Daniellean Rayon 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Key leaders of U.S. and Indian joint forces gather to conduct a commander’s update brief in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20 during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Cpl. Danielle Rayon)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, AP, IN
    India
    U.S. Navy
    Indian Navy
    Expeditionary Strike Group Seven
    Tiger TRIUMPH
    TIGERTRIUMPH

