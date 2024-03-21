MSC’s Fleet Replenishment Oiler Partners with Local Middle School

Courtesy Photo | Norfolk Va. (Feb. 28, 2024) – Twenty-five, focused and highly motivated, AVID...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Norfolk Va. (Feb. 28, 2024) – Twenty-five, focused and highly motivated, AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) eight graders from the Oscar Smith Middle School in Chesapeake, Va., participated in a 90-minute interactive learning experience aboard fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys T-AO 188), Feb. 28. Pictured above is AVID eight grade student Darius Moore who was captured enjoying his lunch aboard the vessel. “The food on the ship was amazing! I really enjoyed everything about this field trip.” see less | View Image Page

A group of local middle school students received a once in a lifetime experience aboard Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188), located in Norfolk, Va., Feb. 28. Twenty-five, focused and highly motivated, eight graders from the Oscar Smith Middle School in Chesapeake, Va., participated in a 90-minute interactive learning experience aboard the vessel. There the AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) eight grade students had the opportunity to tour the entire vessel, have their endless supply of questions answered by the Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) who run and maintain the vessel, and enjoy a very special sit-down lunch with the ship’s master Capt. Patrick T. Christian.



Before lunch, the students received a very detailed and informative tour of the ship led by Chief Mate Thomas Pace, Second Mate Joseph Redwood Jr., Operations Chief Larry Gonzales, and a few more selected CIVMARs, said Technology & AVID Teacher MaRae Fleming.



Gonzales, who collaborated with Fleming to organize the ship visit, was very excited to host the students. “I am always honored to welcome young people aboard the vessel. Being able to show off one of MSC’s 17 fleet replenishment oilers that specializes in refueling and resupplying Navy warships at sea; so that, these ships can remain on station and in the fight, makes me so proud.”



This was an exceptional experience for my students, Fleming said. She first became aware of USNS Joshua Humphreys, after Pace and Supply Officer Khalil Moye visited the school, Feb. 16, and delivered a presentation about their careers as an MSC CIVMAR. Enthralled by their presentations, Fleming requested a ship tour. She wanted her students to see up close and personal how this massive Combat Logistics Force vessel, that can supply everything from food, to repair parts, to movies, mail, and the everyday consumables, daily operates in order to sustain both the warships at sea and the men and women who “proudly” serve aboard them.



Fleming said, her students “absolutely loved everything about the experience and have yet to stop talking about it.” Darius Moore said, “The food on the ship was amazing! I really enjoyed everything about this field trip.” Kenniya Worsley echoed Moore’s sentiment, by stating, “I really enjoyed this field trip, seeing how everything works onboard the ship was very cool.”



After the ship tour, both the students and teachers were treated to a delicious lunch, along with an assortment of desserts, which were executed exceptionally by Chief Steward John Robinson, Fleming said. The students especially loved the delicious chocolate chip cookies made by Cook Baker Glenda Harris, she said. “It was evident that Capt. Christian and all of the civil service mariners who serve aboard USNS Joshua Humphrey worked very hard to ensure that my students enjoyed every aspect of the ship visit.”



What a wonderful captivating experience for my students, Fleming said. “Capt. Christian, along with many other CIVMARS, graciously shared various aspects of their careers working for the Military Sealift Command. This was a once in a lifetime experience for all of us – one we will cherish forever.” Saying thank you does not adequately express how grateful and overjoyed you have made us feel. Blessings to everyone.”



Going forward Fleming would like to capitalize on this budding partnership between Oscar Smith Middle School and USNS Joshua Humphreys by adding annual ship visits to the school’s curriculum. “An AVID class provides professional learning for educators to close the gap and improve college and career readiness for middle and high school students. A yearly ship visit would be very beneficial to my students and, hopefully, help peak their interest for future career goals with MSC.”



The mission of Oscar Smith Middle School is to provide a quality education for all students by setting high academic standards and providing diverse instructional, social, physical, and cultural opportunities with the support of students, families, staff, and community in an inclusive, safe and caring environment.



Oscar Smith AVID students maintain average to above-average grades, test scores and attendance records. All have the determination to improve their writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization, and reading skills to succeed academically; and successfully transition into further education.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.



To learn more about MSC ships, visit https://sealiftcommand.com.