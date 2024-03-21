Baumholder Military Youth of the Year to compete for European title in Naples, Italy

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Keandre Anderson, a member of the Baumholder Youth Program, Child and Youth Services, ...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Keandre Anderson, a member of the Baumholder Youth Program, Child and Youth Services, Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, was selected by a panel of judges to represent the Baumholder program and will compete at the European level for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s Military Youth of the Year title at the BGCA event held in Naples, Italy, Apr. 18-21. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The Baumholder Youth Program, Child and Youth Services (CYS) Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation (FMWR), recently named their Boys and Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) local Military Youth of the Year (MYOY).



Keandre Anderson, a member of the Youth Program, was selected by a panel of judges to represent the Baumholder program and will now compete at the European level at the BGCA event held in Naples, Italy, Apr. 18-21.



“Keandre has been in our Baumholder CYS programs for 13 years,” said Ryan Flynn, Youth Programs director, Baumholder CYS, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. “He is kind and friendly, always open and looking to help peers or introduce new people to programs and activities he enjoys.”



Keandre is involved in soccer and robotics and, according to Flynn, he has a love of all things technology and plans to pursue his education in a tech related field.



Flynn added that Keandre is a resilient military youth and a great example of the positive impact CYS programs can have on youth who are looking to do great things in their future.



“He’s done the work, and through the BGCA’s MYOY program, he’ll be able to tell his story on a greater stage and expand his impact,” said Flynn.



The annual BGCA MYOY program seeks to discover youth leaders from across the entire BGCA movement to serve as brand ambassadors for BGCA. Youth members must have a good knowledge and involvement in BGCA programs through military-connected youth centers.



“Youth members must write four essays about what matters to them, their personal growth, their youth center experience,” said Flynn. They must complete two community letters of recommendation, prepare a 3-minute speech, sit through an interview panel, and prepare a professional resume and cover letter.”



This process demands a significant amount of time and effort from youth who are already balancing school, sports, and other activities, making it a major commitment, said Flynn.



“Keandre was the only youth to finish the entire MYOY process/packet for Baumholder. The European event in Naples will feature approximately 10-15 youth from around all branches of service,” Flynn said. “We often practice Keandre’s speech and interview questions on weekends and nights, so he keeps his 'game face' on!”



Flynn contacted Liberty Fejeran, the president of the Baumholder Community Spouse Club (BCSC), to inquire whether the club would consider providing financial support for Keandre. The BCSC was more than happy to assist and provided a $300 grant to cover the cost of his new suit and shoes for the Naples event.



The Landstuhl Youth Center will host an event on April 5 at 5 p.m. to kick off the Month of the Military Child. During the event, Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, will sign an official proclamation designating April as the Month of the Military Child. We invite everyone to attend and show their support for our exceptional military children!



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.