    Baumholder Military Youth of the Year to compete for European title in Naples, Italy

    GERMANY

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Keandre Anderson, a member of the Baumholder Youth Program, Child and Youth Services, Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, was selected by a panel of judges to represent the Baumholder program and will compete at the European level for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s Military Youth of the Year title at the BGCA event held in Naples, Italy, Apr. 18-21. (Courtesy photo)

