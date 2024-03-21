Keandre Anderson, a member of the Baumholder Youth Program, Child and Youth Services, Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, was selected by a panel of judges to represent the Baumholder program and will compete at the European level for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s Military Youth of the Year title at the BGCA event held in Naples, Italy, Apr. 18-21. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8302875 VIRIN: 240322-A-A4479-1001 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 6.79 MB Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baumholder Military Youth of the Year to compete for European title in Naples, Italy, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.