Marine’s Quick-Thinking Saves the Life of Another Marine

Photo By Sgt. Hannah Adams | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Benjamin Frazier, an intel instructor with Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hannah Adams | U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Benjamin Frazier, an intel instructor with Marine Corps Detachment Dam Neck, Virginia, discusses with service members on suicide awareness after being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for saving the life of a fellow Marine at Naval Air Station Dam Neck, Virginia, March 21, 2024. Since December 6, 1941, this medal has been awarded to Sailors and Marines that have distinguished themselves through heroic or meritorious service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hannah Adams) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.--- A local Marine was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal – the highest non-combat award for heroism – for saving the life of a fellow Marine.



In May 2022, Gunnery Sgt. Benjamin Frazier, an intel instructor with Marine Corps Detachment Dam Neck, Virginia, spotted a young man contemplating jumping off a bridge while driving northbound interstate 64. Without hesitation, Frazier pulled over and dialed 911.



There was one woman already attempting to talk the man down from the bridge, but once she glanced around for help, Frazier entered the scene.



“It was just one of those sixth-sense moments,” Frazier stated. “I made the initial report to first responders and engaged the situation after the woman was pushed away multiple times.”



It was clear that the man was distressed and adamant about his decision of ending his life. Frazier grabbed his left arm and leveraged his bodyweight backward to prevent the man from jumping. The man tried to break free multiple times.



“I remember seeing the ocean,” Frazier vividly recalled of the moment when they teetered dangerously close to the edge of the bridge, with the fast-moving waters below. Unsettled by the sensation, Frazier swiftly and tactfully maneuvered the man away from the ledge, determined to ensure their safety.



Recognizing the individual as a fellow Marine, he eagerly embraced the chance to discuss military life and their shared experiences. Frazier knows firsthand the profound effect that subtle actions have on subordinates, prompting him to skillfully create a connection with the Marine.



“I was a young Marine at one point in my career too,” Frazier reflected. “We talked about hometowns and how his younger siblings needed him as a mentor.”



Once first responders arrived, Frazier rallied those around to assist in the process. Taking charge of the group, he ensured the service member was safe in the escorting process.



He attributes his ability to mitigate the situation to the comprehensive training, critical thinking skills, and military leadership instilled in him by the Marine Corps.



It was for his heroism and leadership that Frazier was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal.



Since December 6, 1941, this medal has been awarded to Sailors and Marines that have distinguished themselves through heroic or meritorious service.



Frazier humbly acknowledges that receiving this medal provides an opportunity to advocate for the importance of looking out for one another.



During the ceremony, Frazier concludes, “As Marines, we need to hold the brotherhood and sisterhood principles in combat, to the garrison setting.”