Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Assisting Fellow Sailor

Two Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received recognition for their actions assisting a fellow Sailor in need.
Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emily Page and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Brandon Hankins received Commander’s Coins from Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, the clinic’s Commanding Officer on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Both serve in the clinic’s Patient Administration Department.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 07:24
|Story ID:
|466825
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
identified by DVIDS
