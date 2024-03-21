Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Assisting Fellow Sailor

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Assisting Fellow Sailor

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emily Page, center right, and Hospital Corpsman Third...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Two Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point received recognition for their actions assisting a fellow Sailor in need.

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emily Page and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Brandon Hankins received Commander’s Coins from Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, the clinic’s Commanding Officer on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Both serve in the clinic’s Patient Administration Department.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 07:24
    Story ID: 466825
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Assisting Fellow Sailor, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Assisting Fellow Sailor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    corpsman
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT